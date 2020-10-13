SNOWFLAKE — Wearing a mask for health reasons plays well for the upcoming Halloween holiday Saturday Oct. 31.
And there are a lot of creative ones out there to satisfy pretty much anyone’s fancy.
And on Saturday, Oct. 24, people can wear their Halloween costumes and masks for the Snowflake-Taylor Community walkathon in celebration of Red Ribbon Week Oct. 23-31.
Funds collected from the event will go to the Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention to help curb drug abuse in young people and schools.
Those participating in the walkathon need to start rounding up pledges now because the person with the most wins the Grand Prize.
Each person who enters the walkathon wearing a Halloween costume gets one chance to win a prize and those not wearing a costume who get more than 3 pledges also get one chance to win a prize.
If someone raises more than $50 in pledges they get two entries to win a prize.
And since it is a Halloween related event, people in the walkathon can stop by stations along the route for tricks or treats.
For more information on this event contact Sylvia Turley at 928-243-8231 or email her at stncdp@gmail.com.
The other event to get ready for is the Saturday, Oct. 31 Trunk or Treat that takes place at the Taylor Rodeo Grounds under the pavilion starting at 6 p.m.
People who want to enter their cars, truck, or other vehicles into the event must sign up at the Taylor Town Hall located at 425 Paper Mill Rd. by Thursday, Oct. 29.
Set up is at 5:30 p.m. and everyone entering a vehicle is asked to donate a bag of candy.
Come into Taylor Town Hall to enter your car for the Town Trunk or Treat this Halloween. Hope to see you there,” event organizers posted on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TownOfSnowflake/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.