PINETOP-LAKESIDE — A handful of Blue Ridge Unified School District (BRUSD) educators, parents and taxpayers have decided to protest outside the campus boundaries every Monday or Tuesday. They want the district to resume in-person classes for the health and well-being of their children. They are also concerned the students are falling behind academically.
“A few of us parent s will be having a peaceful rally in front of Blue Ridge District office to let Blue Ridge know that we want and need the school to open back up,” said one of the protesters who prefers not to be identified.
“Our property taxes go to pay for the school,” said Laura Wren of Pinetop. “These teachers are getting full pay and full benefits and they are not teaching our children. And, another concern of mine is that the kids are falling behind.”
Since Blue Ridge has been closed, some parents say they have to find a way to homeschool their children while juggling work and other responsibilities. It’s especially difficult for parents that have multiple children in different grades or who work full-time and manage a household or a business.
“Parents need school to open because we are unable to be the teachers that we are now required to be. Many of us work and have other children too,” said another protester.
“Our kids need to be in school; there’s no reason Blue Ridge needs to be left of out of in-person attendance,” said Blue Ridge parent Amy Kuhl. “I understand the parents that have circumstances where they need their kids at home. That’s fine and I totally respect that but I need the option for my kids to go back.”
Parents are in the predicament of having to quit their job to be home with their children which some parents describe as “causing huge financial stress” on their families.
The protesters emphasize that they are “not trying to blame the district” but they are getting to a level of exhaustion that they can’t sustain.
“... Their education is definitely lacking so we are hoping they go back because the kids need school, friends and education — badly,” said another protester.
District update
The Blue Ridge school district was already considering a return to in-person instruction as early as January 20, before the small protest occurred on Monday, Jan. 11.
The change from distance/online learning was informally announced via a letter from BRUSD Superintendent Dr. Michael L. Wright, also on Monday.
At the end of last semester in 2020, Blue Ridge USD had some elementary and middle school grades attending in person. Then, when COVID-19 cases continued to spike in Navajo County, the district made the decision to go back to online learning only.
“All three State COVID measures (percentage of positivity, cases per 100k, and hospitalization rates) have been in “RED” in Navajo County and our community for two consecutive weeks with no indication of near-term improvement,” stated Wright in a letter to parents and staff in mid-December. “Sadly, the virus is also multiplying rapidly statewide.”
Over the last six to 10 months, schools in the White Mountains and across the state of Arizona have utilized a hybrid model of learning. The hybrid model sets up some days of the week for online learning and some days of the week for in-class learning. This strategy reduces the overall number of students on campus at the same time.
Wright’s Jan. 11 communication stated that, depending upon the employee’s vaccination availability and the local COVID-19 conditions, “Blue Ridge Schools may return to face-to-face instruction on January 20.”
This week, the district has further considered the plan and has decided to begin in-person instruction, Monday, Jan. 25. The district-wide plan will include the following:
- Grades K-6 attend in-person, Monday-Thursday
- Grades 7-12 return on a hybrid schedule, Monday-Thursday
- Permitted on campus Monday-Friday are ‘At Risk’ students and kids requiring additional educational supports or supervision. Parents/guardians are encouraged to contact their child’s respective principal for participation details.
With regard to winter sports, the district will follow Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) guidelines. Wright added that the length of the school day, start and end times of the school day will remain unchanged, with busing continued. Meals will be served on-campus Monday through Thursday and delivered community-wide, Monday through Friday.
