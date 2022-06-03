SHOW LOW — In a May 24 press release, “Hashtag Blessed the Movie,” an independent film produced by a local mother and daughter team, Martina Beate Webster and Dalea Faulkner, boasts yet another win with The People’s Telly Silver in the 43rd annual Telly Awards.
The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies, including Adobe Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, Jennifer Garner, A&E Networks, Heart Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, FYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.
“I am so beyond honored for everyone that worked on this film, and so thrilled that we have received the prestigious Silver Telly Award for our movie’s trailer,” said “Hashtag Blessed” writer and producer Dalea Faulkner. “This film was a labor of love, and my hope is that it helps people out there who are struggling to find their light again.”
“Now, more than ever, it is necessary to celebrate video work that reflects the top tier of our industry, such as ‘Hashtag Blessed,’ ” said Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “This year’s submissions reflect an industry that has returned to the important work of storytelling, one that has returned with a new perspective that values innovation, agility, equity and tenacious creativity.
This year the Telly Awards introduced a series of new categories to reflect and celebrate ways in which video has continued to be used as a critical tool for communication, notably within and across a new culture of working. These new categories, including Workplace Culture, Recruitment and Education and Training, celebrate the companies using video at a time when the culture of a company has never been so critical to attract and retain talent.
“Whether it’s new ways of remote working, placing purpose at the center of a business’ key values or providing employee resource groups for communities to gather and support each internally,” stated Dridje. “This year’s incredible group of winners perfectly exemplifies the many artful and unique ways video is being used to tackle these timely topics. By introducing our new categories, we’re continuing to deliver on our mission of constantly evolving with the changing industry and the world.”
“Hashtag Blessed” is described by its producers as “a special Christmas film that speaks to mental health, social media, friendship and love with the magic of Christmas shine.”
The idea for “Hashtag Blessed The Movie” was first mentioned at the 2019 Show Low Film Festival by the film festival creator, Martina Webster, who had already produced other feature films and the music video, “The Wind of Heaven” that featured Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues.
Webster, the lead producer of the movie, stated, “What an incredible honor! We are still both shocked and thrilled about this. This Christmas season, our film will touch the hearts of many.”
The winning trailer can be viewed at youtube/Kmp_mxHcaMI.
But, that’s not all. On the heels of the Telly Award win, as Webster and Faulkner were packing their bags for the New Media Film Festival 2022 in Los Angeles, the announcement came that they are the official selection for that film festival with a June 2 screening at the Landmark LA.
But, that’s not all either. The month of May ended with more accolades for “Hashtag Blessed.”
Webster messaged the Independent at 5:01 p.m. on Tuesday saying, “Another Official Selection for ‘Hashtag Blessed The Movie.’ This time the Cannes Indie Cinema Awards; we will find out more in June. Congrats to writer Dalea Faulkner for the Hashtag Blessed [Best] Script and to the Music Video ‘This is All I want for Christmas,’ Earl Toon Jr, Dalea Faulkner and Donna Bukevicz, writers, and Producers Martina Webster and Doc Skinner; Director, Doc Skinner.”
A list of all the wins for “Hashtag Blessed The Movie” to date can be found at www.hashtagblessedthemovie.com/festivals.
