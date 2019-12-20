Hatch Toyota makes Christmas bright for Concho kids

SHOW LOW — Hatch Toyota donated about $1,200 worth of new toys to the kids at the Concho K-8 Elementary School.
This is the third year in a row they have done the same.
The way it works is employees donate either new toys or cash to the program and they use the money to purchase toys to be able to give the kids in Concho the most they can.
This year Chaz Hatch matched employee cash donations dollar for dollar.
Then Wednesday, Dec. 18, a school bus filled with Concho Elementary School students arrived at Hatch Toyota to sing Christmas carols to the generous employees who filled the back of a 2020 Toyota Tundra with toys for the kids.
With the kids were Student Council Sponsor Debi Seipp and Student Council Treasurer Cheryl Ramos.
The kids sang “Silent Night” and other Christmas carols, and one student played a song on her violin for the enjoyment of all the Hatch Toyota employees who listened somewhat spellbound to the kids way of saying thank you for the donations of so many new toys.
Also there was pastor Greg Bowman who is also with the local Catholic Charities non-profit organization.
Bowman said they started partnering with the school back in 2009, adding that at one time they found out about 160 students were homeless.
He noted that Apache County in which resides the Concho Elementary School is the third poorest county in the nation where the need is, to say the least, great.
That is why Bowman and Hatch do what they do.
Both because they have the resources to help, and because they cannot ignore the needs of local kids and their families, especially during the holidays.
Bowman noted that the need for others to fill the gap got a bit greater when the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots program stopped coming to the White Mountains.
“And so, we started partnering with Hatch (Toyota) and some other people and the (Concho) church has been doing it and it’s called Concho Clause’s Helpers,” Bowman said.
So, with other organizations also helping local in-need families to get mostly things like clothes or other genuine necessities, why is it important to make sure kids also get some toys for Christmas?
Bowman said it is to meet a very basic need that both kids and adults alike have at this time of year.
“Because every kid wants one at Christmas, you know?’ Bowman said. “I don’t care if you give them clothes for Christmas, but they still want that toy. There is still that moment and a lot of parents can’t afford to get them a toy and we distribute them through the school and you can’t give one kid one toy and not (give a toy) to another. So that’s why they are distributed that way. To keep it all fair,” Bowman said.
As for the folks at Hatch Toyota, Finance manager Kris Kobold, whom came to Show Low from Denver 3 years ago, said this is the second year he has been involved with the program and would not have it any other way.
He said Hatch Toyota and its employees are dedicated to helping their community in any way they can.
Such as donating a brand new $32,000 Toyota to the Show Low High School this year so one lucky graduate would get a new car before heading off to college or to start a career.
Bowman said that is part of the wonderfulness of the White Mountains.
When it is time to help the less fortunate, people like Chaz Hatch step up to do it without a second thought or need to be recognized for it.
