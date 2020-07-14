SHOW LOW — Jim Headley became the new editor of the White Mountain Independent on July 6.
Headley, a native of Sidney, Nebraska, has more than 35 years of experience in newspaper journalism.
Previously to coming to WMI, Headley was the justice reporter for their sister publications of PinalCentral, based in Casa Grande. PinalCentral includes the Casa Grande Dispatch, Maricopa Monitor, Coolidge Examiner, Arizona City Independent, Eloy Enterprise and the Florence Reminder & Blade-Tribune.
Headley came to Arizona unemployed in 2018, after being laid off as publisher and editor of the Alliance Times-Herald, a weekly newspaper in Alliance, Nebraska.
“I was between Arizona and Oregon,” he said. “I thought there were many more opportunities in Arizona, so I loaded up the rental truck and headed south. There just weren’t any jobs open in the area and I thought surely I would find something good in Arizona. I certainly did find opportunity in Arizona.”
The Independent publisher Brian Kramer said, “Jim is a thoughtful, veteran journalist and I’m happy to have him join us. I look forward to improving our news coverage of the area under his leadership.”
Headley was the director of circulation at the Hastings (Nebraska) Tribune, editor of the Fairbury (Nebraska) Journal-News, editor of the Dakota County (Nebraska) Star, founder and publisher of the Gering (Nebraska) Citizen, publisher of the Gering (Nebraska) Courier, editor of the Sidney (Nebraska) Sun-Telegraph, editor of the Atchison (Kansas) Daily-Globe, editor of the Buffalo (Wyoming) Bulletin and state editor of the Casper (Wyoming) Star-Tribune.
He was also a reporter and photographer for newspapers in Cheyenne and Lusk, Wyoming.
While at the Hastings Tribune from 2014 to 2018, Headley was also the director of a non-profit charitable foundation run by the newspaper called Goodfellows, which assists more than 200 families during the Christmas season with food and toys for their children.
“As we strive to provide great coverage of local news, we were pleased to find a candidate with Jim’s experience. His writing, coaching, team building and leadership skills will help us tell the stories of our community. Jim embraces the vision to leverage multiple information platforms in print, online, social media and through WMITV to reach all White Mountain residents and visitors. Jim’s work history exemplifies his dedication to every facet of our industry. I am pleased to have him as a fellow team member,” said WMI General Manager Wiley Acheson.
Headley is an avid camera collector and photographic historian. He is a longtime member of the Internet Directory of Camera Collectors, a small but tightly linked group of the leading photographic history experts on the planet.
Headley has also owned two camera stores on the side while working as a journalist over the years and has played the Jew’s Harp (AKA Jaw Harp) for the past 46 years. He has performed on and off stage with many musicians, but he primarily plays with bluegrass bands. He is a leading member of the North American Jaw Harp Society and performs at their annual music festival in Cottage Grove, Oregon.
Headley has won many state and national press awards including 26 Nebraska Press Association awards in just one year, 2008, including first place in the small weekly division and second place among all weekly newspapers in the state.
Nationally, Headley won Best Photo of American Publishing Company in 1990, 1991-92 Presstime magazine Top-Notch Shots of the Year Award and Best News Photo (mid-sized daily) of American Publishing Company 1996.
In 2008, Headley broke a story about a sex offender whom a judge labeled as “too short to go to prison” as she sentenced him to 10 years probation. The story went national and Headley appeared on CNN’s Nancy Grace Show and on the Geraldo Rivera’s Show.
As state editor of the Casper Star-Tribune, Headley was instrumental in the team that broke the Matthew Shepard story. Shepard was an 21-year-old man who was beaten, tortured, and left to die near Laramie, Wyoming on the night of October 6, 1998.
He has had work published in the New York Times, Omaha World Herald, Philadelphia Inquirer, U.S. Space Foundation magazine, Attorney Weekly magazine, Nebraska Life Magazine and on CNN.com.
