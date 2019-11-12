APACHE COUNTY — Voters in the White Mountain Communities Special Health Care District in Apache County offered their overwhelming support for the ballot measure to restore funding for the district through a secondary property tax.
Voters in the district which includes St. Johns, Springerville, Eagar, Nutrioso and Alpine approved the tax 2,144 YES votes to 671 NO votes, according to the unofficial election results updated Nov. 7 by Apache County.
The win comes after voters failed to renew the tax in the November 2018 election. So the result of that election was that voters authorized the healthcare district to conduct its operations, but did not re-authorize the tax that provides the funding for their operations.
According to Health Care District board chairman, Jerry Campeau, part of the problem in 2018 was the position of the question at the bottom of a long general election ballot, and how the question was phrased to the voters.
“The question as posed and the positioning on the ballot really did confuse people. This time it was crystal clear,” he said.
The district uses the tax dollars to provide funding for medical services in the communities of St. Johns, Springerville and Eagar. It provides extra funding for emergency medical services (EMS) to St. Johns Emergency Medical Services and to White Mountain Ambulance; for acute care services at White Mountain Regional Medical Center including emergency room operating funds. The healthcare district also helps to fund primary care services at clinics in St. Johns and Round Valley that must serve all patients regardless of their ability to pay.
The healthcare district’s dollars help these agencies to meet their needs with extra support. Campeau said this funding acts as a safety net that helps to ensure access to emergency services and healthcare to the rural communities of Apache County.
It’s been a year of struggle for the healthcare district — getting the renewal of the tax on the ballot, and educating voters about how the tax benefits them — all while the district operated on a shoestring.
“We created a budget, I called it a ‘heartbeat budget,’” Campeau says of the last year. “We couldn’t operate a program of support for our vendors,” he said.
While the last year has been tough, there have been some unexpected benefits as well, Campeau said.
“In a new and unprecedented way, we met with the public,” he said, and that helped to re-energize the district’s board and mission. “We got a lot of feedback,” he said.
With the funding approved, Campeau said that the district will begin work on a budget in the new year.
