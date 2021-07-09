HEBER — Attendees had much to celebrate Saturday evening. The fires were under control, and it was the day before Independence Day.
Swift and efficient teamwork, combined with favorable humidity and moisture, had the West Chev and Wyrick fires under control and residents were ready to enjoy some color in the night sky.
It was a time to celebrate all things good: liberty, life, food, family and friendships. The sweet taste of success. The battle was won — this time.
Saturday’s fireworks display at Mogollon High School was gorgeous.
While the entire pyrotechnic show lasted less than a half an hour, an enormous amount of planning went into it. And for good reason.
“The high school is the ideal location for a multitude of reasons. Before we start planning, we get the OK from all residents surrounding the school,” said Heber-Overgaard Fire Chief William McCluskey.
It doesn’t stop there. Hundreds of variables are wisely taken into consideration before fireworks shows are given the green light and the same goes for Ready, Set, Go orders.
What most do not realize is nothing is taken with a grain of salt in the world of firefighting.
There are agencies and experts, data and analyzing and science and decisions. Lives hang in the balance and no one knows it more than they do.
Officials are gravely concerned that as much as 20% of the populace who were ordered to evacuate due to recent fires opted to stay put and they want to know why.
The numbers were roughly split between those who should know better because they survived either The Wallow or the Rodeo-Chedisky fires and those who recently moved to the area and are utterly naive when it comes to the volatility and dangers fires pose to residents and firefighters alike.
Before a Go order is ever made, decades of knowledge and experience play into the decision. It is not a flippant decision. When the Go order is made, there is danger. Real danger.
Should an individual family make the choice to stay put, they are required by law to stay on their property until the Go order is lifted, no matter what. And those who choose to stay need to bear in mind that their emergency 911 calls will likely not garner a response for good reason.
Firefighters have quite possibly the most dangerous job on planet earth and they do it to battle fires, not stubborn people. There are too few willing to do the job and they are needed to do that job. It is senseless for them to risk their lives attempting to save those who didn’t listen.
Better to risk losing material things than the irreplaceable.
There was much to celebrate this weekend, yes. The White Mountains got lucky this time. It may not the next. Fire is a deadly opponent deserving of great respect.
For detailed information regarding Ready, Set Go, visit www.ein.az.gov/ready-set-go.
The life you save could be your own.
