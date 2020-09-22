SPRINGERVILLE — The U.S. Forest Service, Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, have been responsible for developing the Heber Wild Horse Territory Management Plan since 2007. That is when the Heber Wild Horses herds became protected under the Wild, Free Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971.
It’s taken 13 years but a proposed plan has finally been drafted. It has been made available for public comment and is now in the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process.
The final plan is expected to be completed by 2021, according to the ASNF website.
More information:
Access a copy of the original draft plan at: www.fs.usda.gov/nfs/11558/www/nepa/33054_FSPLT3_5229105.pdf
An informative video about how the Heber Wild Horses impact the landscape is available at: youtu.be/WkKzOtJ7ayQ
Also visit the following Forest Service website page: www.fs.usda.gov/detail/asnf/landmanagement/resourcemanagement/?cid=fseprd534229
