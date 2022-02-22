PINETOP-LAKESIDE — At its regular meeting on Thursday, the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council chose Taber Heisler to replace council member Mazie Hastings, who resigned Dec. 23 due to health conditions and a move to California.
Heisler was picked from a field of four applicants for the PTLS Town Council seat. Others considered for the position were Timothy Kendzlic, Dennis Hughes and Vincent Cattolica.
Kendzlic withdrew his name from consideration shortly before Thursday’s meeting.
Heisler is a division chief of training and paramedic for Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District as well as the owner of RIM Outdoor Solutions, a company that does stump removal, yard cleanup, junk removal, tractor work and material hauling.
Heisler is also an adjunct fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) instructor at Northland Pioneer College. He holds a master’s degree in leadership with an emphasis in Homeland Security from Grand Canyon University as well as a bachelor’s degree in public safety and Emergency Services Management.
He has associate degrees in fire science and paramedical work from Northland Pioneer College.
In his application for the council seat, Heisler was asked, “What are your Interests or Concerns Relating to the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside?”
He replied, “My main interest in placing my application for Town Council is to serve my community. Service has a long history throughout my life, and in my family, this position would provide another opportunity for fulfilling that personal value. Seeing a prosperous and stable economy in the Town is essential. The residents, businesses, and local government agencies rely on the economy’s stability. That stability provides safety and security for all the community stakeholders, and when the stakeholders feel safe and secure, the community will prosper … I would like to bring some diversity to the Council by representing the Town’s younger families and residents. The goal in my representation would be to represent all the constituents while finding a way to help achieve the goals of all the stakeholders within the community.”
Heisler has lived in Pinetop-Lakeside for 12 years.
After the three applicants were interviewed by sitting council members in an open meeting, Hughes was nominated for the position, and it was seconded but the motion failed in a vote in which two councilors voted for him and four were against. Then Heisler was nominated, and his appointment was approved unanimously.
The council did not go into an executive session to discuss the appointment, and Heisler was sworn in and took his seat on the board immediately.
In other matters Thursday evening,
PTLS Community Development Director Jeremiah Loyd presented a plan to change the parking rules in the town and it lit off a 45-minute-long debate on how to park inside town limits.
Introduced was a measure declaring “It is unlawful for any person to stop, stand, or park any motor vehicle or other vehicle, upon a street in such manner as to leave available less than twenty (20) feet of the width of the roadway for the free movement of Vehicular traffic, except that a person may stop temporarily, in the actual loading or unloading of passengers, or in the observance of traffic signs or signals of the police.”
After 45 minutes, council members approved the proposal but changed the width restriction to 15 feet, instead of the proposed 20 feet.
The new ordinance also includes the language, “It is unlawful for any person to park a motor vehicle, or other vehicle, within an alley or entrance to a private driveway except for the loading or unloading of materials” and “It is unlawful for any person to occupy or park a motor home, recreational vehicle, camper or similar type vehicle located either fully or partially on a paved street or sidewalk.”
The new ordinance also states a vehicle can be towed from private property after written permission from the property owner is received “after 72 hours of a complaint if a vehicle is parked on private property not owned by the owner of the registered vehicle.”
The council took no action on a proposal to change the town’s code and pricing on “Special Event Permits” after a public hearing and council discussion took place for more than 30 minutes. This means the council can take up the matter sometime in the future if it wishes.
It was clear that councilors had too many questions to vote on the proposal and just needed more time to investigate it.
