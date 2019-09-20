High country anomalies

We Mountain folks may get used to seeing Abert’s squirrels protecting themselves with their long fluffy tails while acorn woodpeckers fly down to bombard them. We could be lucky and have a resident fox in our neighborhood who trots by every now and then. Perhaps we see elk or deer on an almost daily basis. Still, conditions never repeat themselves exactly the same way twice, so it pays to stay alert. Because of Mother Nature’s evolving ways and diverse make-up, the possibilities of a new experience are unlimited. With a little effort, we may even get to see something totally out of the ordinary.
Exceptional visitors show up on our mountain from time to time. There are more incidentals (species that have been seen only a few times in an area that is far out of its normal range) than one may think. My favorite was a coatimundi, a mostly tropical mammal, who showed up in Lakeside one winter. Then, there are some exceptional species who live here year-round and are true anomalies.
Two totally different species, the American dipper, a songbird, and the New Mexico whiptail lizard, a reptile, live in completely different environments and couldn’t be more different from each other, yet portray one thing in common—a vast distinction within their own genre. The American dipper’s incongruity is rooted in its feeding style while the lizard’s atypical behavior has to do with reproduction, and actually defies not only our thoughts about lizards, but perhaps about life itself.
The American dipper is the only aquatic songbird in North America and is a speciality here in Arizona’s high country. This unique songbird lives along fast-running, clear mountain streams, especially where rocks and pebbles line the creek bed. It often nests under bridges.
This incredible bird species actually dives and swims underwater to obtain its food. It is a passerine (perching bird) with rather drab grey plumage for a songbird and often blends in with river rocks. If its clearly audible tune doesn’t get your attention, its body language will. This robin-sized avifauna bobs up and down seemingly unable to stand still for very long. A chunky body with a short tail gives it a stout appearance.
I love to watch birds bathing in shallow water. They fluff up every feather, shake and shimmy, and sometimes exude silly expressions along with displaying adoring “hairdo’s.” But to see a songbird act more like a diving duck is really astonishing. The water ouzel, as the dipper was originally named, wades, swims, and even dives into fast running water to capture prey, and it doesn’t even look wet and ruffled when it emerges. This aquatic songbird comes equipped for the underwater world with special white eyelids which allow it to see underwater. Oiled feathers keep it dry. Other songbirds come out of the water appearing drenched to their little hollow bones.
There are several places to find The American dipper, including a nesting site under a bridge in Greer, but one of my favorite places is Sheep’s Crossing. A pair usually nest under the old bridge just upstream from the bridge over which traffic now travels to Big Lake. A short distance above the former, the stream has both fast-running water and deeper pools where beavers have built dams. The dipper dives then pops back up on rocks in fast-moving water, but it also actually swims in the deeper pools.
I tuck into the willows above the bridge to watch and film the parents bring bugs to the nestlings huddled together in a cool mossy home. The approaching parent lands on a rock in the middle of the stream below the nest, bobs up and down looking around, then quickly flies up and without landing deposits a bug in the open mouth of an expectant nestling, and then flies off immediately to dive for another aquatic insect.
The dipper’s cool high elevational habitat is a refreshing place to be in the summer, and is totally different from the dry high desert where I’ll go next to see another of nature’s anomalies—the New Mexico whiptail lizard—a species consisting of all females. And get ready for this: they even reproduce without male participation. Ya gotta admit, the awareness of the full power of female energy is certainly building on itself these days, but to learn that reproduction can occur without a male, but with the stimulation of another female, may be totally mind-boggling for many of us. Even as a lesbian, I’m perplexed about the actual fertilization process.
When I learned about this extraordinary species and that it is one of our high country residents, I decided I had to see if I could find it. When I researched Arizona lizards, I discovered that we have 57 species, 11 of which are whiptail lizards. Only 4 of them are typically found in the northern part of the state, so that makes my search somewhat easier. In “Amphibians and Reptiles in Arizona,” an Arizona Game and Fish Publication, I discovered that the New Mexico species resides right next door to us in the Petrified Forest, “especially around Puerco Ruins.” Of course, I don’t always find my target species the fist time I go out looking for it. I made many trips to find bighorn sheep in the Black River drainage habitat, but I was persistent and finally scored. It took me several trips to find this special whiptail lizard as well.
Summertime is not my favorite time to go to the desert, but again, determination propels me to find this high country anomaly. I went two times in the spring and no luck. On this, my third trip now in September, I head out early to this National Park to be there when the gates opens at 8:00 a.m. I’m hoping to spot lizards sunning on warm rocks after a cool desert night. When it gets too hot, they hunker down and hide in the shade because reptiles depend on an exterior heating/cooling system.
I have two friends with me today. Six eyes are always better than two or even four. The Puerco Ruins parking lot is empty when we arrive. A paved trail encircles the ruins of our Anasazi predecessors, whose population according to anthropologists, reached its peak around 1300 A.D. We slowly progress down the paved trail which encircles the ruins and goes by an expansive wash where large boulders, some with petroglyphs, line the north side. A few yards down the trail I spot a lizard. It is an eastern collard lizard, but it gives me hope. Unfortunately, after much diligent searching, only one other tiny lizard shows itself to me.
We three friends have split up, each enjoying our own experience. When we join up again, one of my friends can’t wait to tell us what she has seen. She watched a grasshopper land about a foot in front of her on the trail. Just when she was thinking of stepping over it, an eastern collared lizard zipped out of nowhere and snatched it up, worked it around in its mouth, then swallowed it head first. I understand her enthusiasm. It’s not often we get to witness such occurrences.
It’s hot and as much as I hate to succumb to defeat, I finally decide to give up on the whiptail. We head back down the highway, more slowly this time so we can pause and enjoy the unique topography along the way. One of my friends has never been here, and for me, it is really invigorating to experience this spectacular landscape through fresh eyes, especially from one who appreciates the intricacies of nature. Millions of years ago, this was a rain forest, dinosaurs roamed at will, and this place was not even at this latitude. It was closer to the equator, somewhere near the current location of Costa Rica.
Stories are both buried in the earth and scribed across the landscape, and with the ongoing exploration by geologists, anthropologists, paleontologists, and biologists, more and more of the unfolding story of life is being discovered. We stop to film the landscape full of both contemporary stories and rich history.
In the landscape stretching far to the south, clouds appear over the White Mountains which receive the most rain in the state. It is unlikely that this desert will see any benefit from this building storm, however, even though it is just one hour away. The Petrified Forest and Painted Desert receive the least amount of rain in Arizona.
In the foreground surrounding us are hills with horizontal striations of colors and dramatic vertical grooves weather-worn into their surfaces. Soft feminine curvy hills of fragile particles lay next to rugged partners of jagged stone. Intensely blue sky contrasts with white and lavender limestone hills which display slices of buried petrified trees. The colorful mineralized logs are strewn here and there throughout the park with many more of them still buried. Further on, rugged, red hills jut up from the desert floor displaying small definitive ridges with deeply shadowed miniature canyons.
Reluctantly, we’re ready to leave the Petrified Forest, but decide to stop at the gift shop/museum just outside the park. We get out of the car and start walking to the entrance. One friend immediately announces, “There’s a lizard!” The other friend follows with, “It has a blue tail!” Indeed, their sharp eyes bring me the gift of the day. I run back to the car for my camera while yelling, “Keep an eye on it.” At this point, I’m still not sure it is the one I’m seeking because some other whiptails have blue tails. This one looks for protection and darts behind a huge reddish-orange chunk of a petrified tree displayed right outside the museum. One friend gently herds it out from behind the giant fossil. When I finally get the opportunity to photograph it out in the sunlight, and although two inches of its long tapered blue tail remain concealed behind the petrified wood, I see it has the definitive wavy mid-dorsal stripe worn only by the New Mexico Whiptail lizard. Finally! The image I’ve been after all this time is mine for the taking, and the charming lizard even pauses a moment to pose with a bug in her mouth before she darts off for shade and protection. The insect appears to be another grasshopper with red wings.
There are 6 species of whiptail lizards in Arizona which are parthenogenic (asexual species with all female lineage). Most of these species somehow produce young without sexual participation, hence the label asexual. The New Mexico whiptail lizard is also labeled asexual, but I beg to argue with that classification. It is not asexual, nor is it heterosexual. It is homosexual and engages in mating behaviors with other females. It is New Mexico’s state lizard and its popular name is leaping lesbian lizard.
Biologist, Daven Hiskey writes, “An interesting aspect to reproduction in these asexual lizards is that mating behaviors are still seen, although the populations are all female. One female plays the role played by the male in closely related species, and mounts the female that is about to lay eggs. This behavior is due to the hormonal cycles of the females, which cause them to behave like males shortly after laying eggs, when levels of progesterone are high, and to take the female role in mating before laying eggs, when estrogen dominates. So, although the populations lack males, they still require sexual behavioral stimuli for maximum reproductive success.”
As we search around the chunks of petrified trees outside the museum, we find several other smaller lizards who could be the offspring of the one I just photographed. I’m thrilled to have finally seen this exceptional reptile. As a naturalist, and not a scientist, I have no explanation for this phenomenon, but I know that diversity is the essence of this only living, breathing, evolving planet. Mother Nature is an interactive combination of endless possibilities, including the American dipper and the New Mexico Whiptail lizard, two of our high country anomalies.
Barbara Davis is a published author on books about birds of the Southwest. She grew up on a cattle ranch in southeastern Arizona and now lives in a cabin surrounded by nature and wildlife in the White Mountains. “My deepest gratitude goes to Kathleen Varhol who graciously sponsors this column in loving memory of her parents, Clarence & Elizabeth Ramel, who loved and appreciated nature.”
