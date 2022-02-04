PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court, citing the First Amendment in a divided opinion, ruled in favor of State Senator Wendy Rogers (R- LD 7) who was sued for defamation by a modeling agency which Rogers’ 2018 congressional Republican primary opponent Steve Smith once claimed a connection to. The high court sent the case back to the Maricopa County Superior Court with instructions for a judge there to reverse herself and grant Rogers summary judgment, which the lower court had initially refused to do.
It all started with a 132 word radio ad (approved by Wendy Rogers) during the campaign that said in part, “Smith is a slimy character whose modeling agency specializes in underage girls and advertises on websites linked to sex trafficking.” After the primary election was over (Rogers won the primary but lost the general election to Tom O’Halleran that year) Pamela Young and her L.L.C., Models Plus International which did business as The Young Agency, sued Rogers, her husband Hal Kunnan and Rogers’ campaign committee for defamation of character.
The court explained that defamation of character applies if someone publishes (even orally) a false statement that brings the defamed person into “disrepute, contempt, or ridicule,” and impeaches another person’s “honesty, integrity, virtue or reputation.” Generally, if the false statement is verbal, it’s called slander; if written, it’s called libel.
In this case, Smith created a modeling agent profile on an internet site called ModelMayhem.com, which is or was an internet platform and professional marketplace for the modeling industry, the court wrote. Smith’s profile included the Young Agency’s logo on his profile. The court wrote that “In the years leading up to the 2018 election, Model Mayhem received extensive negative national publicity based on allegations that the website was linked to sex trafficking.”
Young, believing that she had been defamed, sued. In the superior court, Judge Rosa Mroz received a motion for summary judgement filed by Rogers, claiming that Rogers is entitled to judgment without even going to trial because even if everything Young says is true, Rogers should still win as matter of law. Mroz disagreed and denied the motion. Rogers took it up to the Arizona Court of Appeals (a three-judge panel) who in a (2-1) divided opinion, sided with Rogers and against Judge Mroz.
The supreme court reviewed it and agreed with the majority of the court of appeals. The court wrote that juries are perfectly capable of determining whether a statement is true or false and, if false, whether the complaining party was injured by it. But the court, after a lengthy examination of First Amendment law as is relates to political speech, stated that the court has another duty that a jury does not: “safeguarding freedom of speech.”
As stated, the thresh hold issue in such a case is the falsity of the statement, but the court noted that Young does not even challenge the statement’s truthfulness. Normally, that concession “would command a hard stop to the litigation,” the court stated, but in this case Plaintiff Young urges unique sub-parts to defamation, like “third-party defamation” and “defamation by implication.” Under the facts in this case Young’s claim is just too “attenuated,” the court concluded. It also noted that Smith, was not a plaintiff in the suit, is named four times in the ad; Young or her agency is not named at all, and neither is ModelMayhem. The court noted that Smith was employed by Young, but Young wanted no part in his campaign for congress.
The motion for summary judgment should fail if “the statement’s natural and probable effect on the mind of the average recipient” would spell injury or embarrassment to Young. The majority of the court agreed that the statement here “is a far cry from any reasonably understood influence that the agency (Young) itself is involved in sex trafficking girls.” The majority quoted the court of appeals decision with approval: “Reasonable listeners could not confuse this unmistakable political flamethrower-deployed in the course of a high-profile, mud-filled congressional election campaign — as a statement of objective fact.”
The court found that Young’s connection to the statement was too attenuated to count as defamation for her and her agency, and that on balance it’s better to not allow such a tenuous case to proceed because it would invite other attenuated claims which would have a “serious chilling effect on important, even if repugnant, political speech.” And they ended the case; that is, ordered the superior court judge to do it.
The dissent consisted of the chief justice, the vice-chief justice and an associate justice. Their problem was that in the context of a motion of summary judgment, they believe there is enough in this case for a reasonable juror to find that, attenuated or not, Young was defamed. They would have allowed it to go to a jury. The vote was 4-3.
(5) comments
Good for her. Now she can concentrate on staying out of jail for being an oath-keeper, insurrectionist, traitor. Does the Constitution mean anything to you oath-keeper? An oath from you means nothing. Will you be running to Russia with Trump once the law comes calling? Hope you and Gosar and Biggs and Ward enjoy cold winters.
So calling someone a "slimy character" is generally not a sound basis for defamation. Crocodiles and fish would agree.
your quote "Steve Smith once claimed a connection to the Modeling agency" is incorrect. He was the Director of that agency at the Time.
How low can you go, Wendy, in the cesspool of dirty ugly politics? Hopefully the January 6th commission will do their job and find your illegal statement as a presidential elector fraud will land you in prison.
We live in a permissive society, but sometimes I have to hold my nose.
