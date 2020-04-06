HOLBROOK — The Historic Navajo County Courthouse in Holbrook will get a new do — but no scaffold in the courtyard.
The historic brick building has hosted trials, prisoners and even a hanging between its completion in 1899 and the county’s move to larger quarters in 1976. In most of the time since then, it has served as a museum and visitor’s center.
Last week, the Navajo County Board of Supervisors approved a $197,000 contract to re-roof the historic building.
The county received two bids on the project - $197,00 from Restore Pro Inc. of Snowflake and $220,000 from Woodruff Construction of Flagstaff. The contract calls for the removal of the old roof, including special handling of the asbestos-laced materials and installation of a new roof.
Restore Pro Inc., the low bidder, was awarded the contract.
The contract requires Restore Pro to abide by federal regulations concerning immigration and employees — to ensure they’re not hiring undocumented workers. The contract also requires the business to make sure its not dealing with federally sanctioned firms from Sudan or Iran.
Neither the staff summary or the contract itself included in the bid package include a timeline for getting the work done.
The courthouse now houses the Navajo County Historical Society’s museum and offices at 100 E. Arizona Street and Navajo Boulevard, fronting on what used to be historic Route 66.
Voters approved a $15,000 bond issue in 1898 to build the courthouse. The $3,000 jail was shipped as a unit from St. Louis and set in place. The county then built the courthouse around the jail. Workers completed the building in 1899.
George Smiley had the honor of the first trial in the state-of-the-art building. Convicted of murder, he was the only person hung on a scaffold at the courthouse, according to the Navajo County Historical Society.
Supervisors banned dances in the building in 1904 and approved installation of the first telephone in 1907.
In 1976, the county moved the courts and jail to larger buildings, leaving the building empty. Subsequently, a citizen’s group turned it into a museum, visitor’s center and headquarters for the Chamber of Commerce in 1983.
