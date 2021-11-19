LAKESIDE — Medieval Mayhem Historical Arts Foundation (MMHAF), the nonprofit organization devoted to education, history, arts, and sciences, is hosting The Ghost of Christmas Past — A Charles Dickens Experience. All the fun occurs at the Country Court Event Hall at 3369 W. White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside. The Dickens Festival will open Friday, Dec. 17, from 12-8 pm and continue from 10-6 on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. There will be a date night costume (optional) dance with a cash bar and dessert auction from 7:30 -10 pm. The cost of admission is a donation of $5 per person. If folks come in Victorian, Steampunk, or early 1900’s Native American or Western costume, the donation is just $1 per person!
All proceeds will benefit the foundation’s gap scholarship program. This program helps students pay for education-associated expenses not covered by other scholarships. Students can apply awards to anything they need to ensure they can afford to get post-secondary education without accumulating student debt in the process.
The event will feature shopping local artisans and crafters for unique last-minute gifts. Father Christmas will be on hand for photos with the family. Entertainment by Katherine’s Dance Studio, FigFam9, High Country Barbershop Chorus with Ncompass DJ Mike Bosley spinning the tunes and auctioning off desserts for date night fun!
“We are still working on adding more vendors and entertainment to the lineup,” says executive director Daris Gibbons. “We are also looking for local businesses to donate desserts for the auction, attend the date night event, and have their picture taken with the auction winners for some great social media publicity of their own.”
Tickets go on sale on Dec. 1, and will be available through mmhaf.org or villageeventures.com. Reservations requested for date night evening event. Vendor applications are also available on both websites.
MMHAF is looking for students with passion and creativity! Scholarships are open to Navajo and Apache county students age 17 and up. Students may be enrolled in public, private, charter, or home school programs. Details are available on the website. Gap scholarship awards are intended to supplement other post-secondary funding such as tuition scholarships, grants, and low-interest loans.
