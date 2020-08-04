HOLBROOK — Alexander Hogoboom 25, was sentenced last Tuesday to ten years in prison for attempted manslaughter arising out of events of February 20 when he mowed down and killed a 60-year-old cyclist, John McCleve of Snowflake, on Old Woodruff Road.
During the sentencing hearing in the Navajo County Superior Court, he also was sentenced to two and one half years for a felony DUI charge which arose from an incident at the Aliberto’s restaurant’s parking lot in Taylor on December 24, 2019.
The prison sentences will run concurrently; that means he will be serving the DUI sentence while he is serving the ten years for McCleve’s death. All the other charges against him, including a third file which alleged an aggravated assault by disfigurement, were dismissed at sentencing.
There was some confusion about who his attorney is. Court records show that Dana R. Hogle of Mesa is the private attorney Hogoboom retained, but State Bar records show that Dana R. Hogle had his law license suspended or 90 days beginning April 6.
Judge Ralph Hatch asked the attorney about the his appearance for Hogoboom on June 19 during the defendant’s change of plea. The attorney identified himself as Nathan Hogle, and said court records in June showing Dana Hogle as counsel was an error, that Dana Hogle did not appear for the change of plea because he was still suspended at the time.
The 10-year sentence was on the high end of the range of sentence available for that particular crime. The victim’s window Laura McCleve read a statement to the court at the change of plea hearing--she asked for the maximum. In her tear ful statement she told the court that Hogoboom must face “the consequences for his choices,” and that she believes he is “clearly a danger to others.”
In addition to the term of years, Hogoboom must pay approximately $4,000 in mandatory fines, fees and assessments. He will be eligible to served one-eighth of his prison time, or one day for every seven days served, out of prison, a legal device called community supervision, similar to parole if he doesn’t cause trouble in prison. He will also get credit for 137 days for time he has already served in the county jail.
Before you blame the judge for his release remember if the county attorney doesn't file fellony charges the judge has no choice but to release the prisoner. This happens all the time law enforcement arrestes someone charges them with a felony and county attorney doesn't file charges and they are released it would be interesting for this news paper to do a study on how many felons are released because no charges are filed the public would be shocked
