HOLBROOK — Bucket of Blood Street was the dirt road through Holbrook where Terrill’s Cottage Saloon resided in the days of the Wild West.
In 1886 a gunfight erupted in the drinking hole, popular with cowboys and ruffians, that according to legend left so much blood on the floor that it, along with a multitude of other gunfights that also ended up bloody messes, prompted the saloon to change it’s name to Buckets of Blood, just like the name of the street.
The Buckets of Blood Saloon once served as the Holbrook Town Hall, as a general community center, a court and a social gathering place.
By 1977, the Navajo Community College was using the building as a warehouse.
Now, it along with four other original adjacent buildings, the former Buckets of Blood sits empty occupied only by the ghosts of its past.
But there are plans in the works to revive as close to original as possible as a local watering hole, sans any buckets of blood.
The man behind the restoration of the Buckets of Blood is renowned western author David Grasse.
He has written the books, “The Untold Story of Commodore Perry Owens”, “The Bisbee Massacre” and “The True Story of Notorious Arizona Outlaw Augustine Chacon” with a new book due out sometime in August.
Grasse said it is hard to say when the restoration of the building that housed the Buckets of Blood Saloon will be complete because it is one of the sites on the National Registry of Historic Places and therefore the rules and requirements for doing any kind of restoration are at times time consuming.
For example, Grasse said the original back wall of the adobe saloon fell away back in the 1960s-1970s and was replaced with red brick instead of adobe.
He does not know if the brick wall can stay or if National Registry requirements will say it needs to be replaced with adobe.
Also there is an issue with the stone faced adobe wall that is the front of the saloon.
Over the years water has seeped between the rock and the adobe and melted away some of the adobe. That will have to be mitigated before it can be reopened.
Grasse said he and others are working to get 501(c)(3) (non-profit) status for preservearizona.com to get the first big project of the organization he helped form off the ground.
“The Old West is our shared mythology,” Grasse said. “It is like the knights in armor and the samurai are to other cultures. Holbrook was known as ’the town too rough for women and children.’ Holbrook has a real history. (The Old West) is what Holbrook still has to sell.”
He said the home of Commodore Perry Owens and the Blevins House where Owens as the Apache County Sheriff went to arrest Andy Blevins for rustling and ended up in a true Wild West gunfight that ended with a dead horse tied in front of the house, one man dead and two Blevins brothers shot, one in the arm and one in the hip, are the kind of historic place that need to be preserved for future generations.
Grasse said that it just came to him that “Somebody needs to save these things.”
He said that is why preservearizona.com was created, to save as many historical sites in the state as they can, starting with the Buckets of Blood Saloon.
How the saloon
got its name
According to one version of what happened in the saloon in 1886, as was more often than not the case in western saloons of the 1880’s where men and women drank heavily, an argument over a poker game broke out between sheepmen from New Mexico and Aztec Land and Cattle Company Hashknife Outfit wranglers that did not end until three men people lay dead in it’s wake.
The legend states that the aftermath was “like someone spilled a bucket of blood” on the floor.
Ten years later on Jan. 19, 1896 the manager of the saloon, Harry Donnelly, reportedly shot and killed two men playing cards, furthering the saloon’s reputation and reinforcing it’s name of Buckets of Blood Saloon.
There are a number of other accounts of other gunfights that took place within the walls of the saloon, but the passage of time and the lack of reliable records or newspaper accounts of the incidents (the only newspaper at the time was the Winslow Mail) make it virtually impossible now to know which are true and which are legend.
But it doesn’t really matter, because as old west author Stuart Lake said after writing “Wyatt Earp: Frontier Marshal” 1931, when the legend becomes more popular than the truth, go with the legend.
