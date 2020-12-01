SHOW LOW — Don’t miss out on the annual Show Low Christmas Light Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. The event is free to the public and follows the route along Deuce of Clubs from Central Avenue to White Mountain Road.
Enjoy hometown, unique floats created by residents and community businesses. This year’s theme is Christmas Magic. Cash prizes will be awarded for the best floats in a variety of categories.
For more information or to enter a float in the parade, go to www.showlowaz.gov/recreation or call 928-532-4140.
Community Christmas Tree
After the parade, the city of Show Low will light the Community Christmas Tree. The event takes place at 7 p.m. on the west side of the Show Low Public Library.
The community Christmas “tree of lights” will be adorned with a giant, electrified Deuce of Clubs topper.
The tree of lights topper will make a second special appearance at midnight on New Year’s Eve during the Deuce of Clubs Drop. This is a countdown to midnight event to usher in the new year.
The city of Show Low asks spectators to follow COVID-19 guidelines including social distancing when possible. Wearing masks or face coverings during these events is also recommended by the city.
Please stay home if you feel sick or know you have tested positive for coronavirus or may have been exposed to someone who tested positive.
