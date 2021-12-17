SHOW LOW — Horne Auto Center in Show Low announced that it has added GMC to its lineup of automobile franchises.
The full line of GMC trucks and sport utility vehicles joins Horne’s current line of Chevrolet, Cadillac, factory-certified pre-owned and a total range of used cars and trucks.
The dealership will stay on the Deuce of Clubs for the foreseeable future.
Dan Macleod, general manager of Horne Auto Center, said adding GMC was an effort to keep local ownership of the franchise since the previous Show Low dealership had been vacant.
“We know that White Mountain residents feel at home here at Horne, we have just celebrated our 30th year in business in August,” Macleod said.
“Adding GMC to our already full lineup gives our customers more options in finding the right vehicle here. With all of these choices, we consider ourselves a superstore.”
Horne Auto Group Inc. purchased the franchise from Arizona Motors in Snowflake.
Adding the GMC nameplate to their stable gives the Horne family their 15th franchise in Arizona. Aaron Horne, dealer principal, is enthusiastic about the purchase.
“We were excited to complete the transaction with the GMC dealer in Snowflake. We know how important local ownership is to our friends and neighbors in the White Mountains. Adding GMC to other General Motors franchises like Chevrolet and Cadillac just made sense,” Horne said.
Horne GMC will be the only GMC dealer within over 100 miles of Show Low and other area communities.
“We think it is important to keep money on this mountain. I ask our employees to do business with locally owned businesses and keep the tax dollars here where the money is fed into our schools and to support our local government entities,” Horne said.
Macleod talked about the new vehicle shortage and the increased demand as a result of the short supply.
“We live in truck country. And not having new trucks for our customers has been a struggle for nearly a year. Adding another truck franchise was one of the best things for our clients right now. So, I want to thank the Horne family for getting this deal done,” said Macleod.
The Hornes have been in Arizona for seven generations and will introduce the first member of the eighth generation soon. The dealership is at 651 W. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.
