A hot, dry fall will likely lead to more of the same this winter, according to the US Weather Service — thanks to global warming and an increasingly serious La Nina.
Alas, that’s just a taste of things to come — with a projected big increase in nearly snowless winters, according to a recent analysis of some 250 studies on snowfall in the Western US.
So maybe you enjoyed the warm, dry Thanksgiving weather.
But don’t count on a white Christmas.
Normally, Flagstaff gets about 9 inches of snow or rain in November. This year, it got less than an inch.
Payson’s average high temperature was about 6 degrees above normal — with barely a trace of rain in November. Show Low’s highs were 6-10 degrees above normal, with a similar lack of rain.
But don’t complain. Down in the Valley, November temperatures average about 13 degrees above normal. Phoenix set an all-time record for the average high temperature in November — a whooping 83.3 degrees. Of the 30 days in November, 25 topped out above 80 degrees — breaking a record set in 1949.
Water levels in Roosevelt Lake have dropped to 67% full, with flows in the Salt River and Verde Rivers about 73% of normal and Tonto Creek Flows just 50% of normal, according to Salt Rivier Project’s daily water report.
The C.C. Cragin Reservoir on which Payson’s future water supply depends, remains just 29 % full — which could mean a second year without enough water in the reservoir for Rim Country to receive it’s full, 3,500 acre-foot allotment come next year.
The drought, eased by monsoon rains which dropped a welcome two or three times normal has once again tightened its grip on Arizona.
Northern Apache and Navajo counties have both lapsed back into severe or extreme drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. The White Mountains and most of Gila County are mostly in moderate drought — thanks to the lingering effects of the wet monsoon. A stretch along the Mogollon Rim ranks as merely “abnormally dry,” thanks again to the monsoon.
The whole west currently has a snow pack that’s far below normal, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The Arizona high country snow pack is mostly nine to 30% of normal. Most of the west is in the same fix, including the crucial watersheds of the Colorado Rockies.
But the Weather Service says Arizona faces a 90% chance of a hot, dry winter — which doesn’t even officially start until Dec. 21. That forecast is linked to the global impact of a cooling of sea surface temperatures in the Eastern Pacific dubbed “La Nina.”
All of which adds weight to the results of a prediction that snowfall will drop sharply throughout the US intermountain West — including Arizona. Reduced snowfall, rising temperatures, earlier spring runoff and the direct evaporation of the snowpack will reduce water supplies in the west by 30% by mid century, according to the synthesis of 250 peer-reviewed studies by the researchers from Lawrence Livermore Laboratories published in Nature Reviews Earth and Environment.
The West has already lost on average 20% of its snow pack since the 1950s, likely reflecting a rise in average temperatures linked to buildup of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere. Average snow pack will likely decline by an additional 50% in the next 35 to 60 years, concluded the study’s authors.
The computer models found that eight to 14% of the winters between 1950 and 2000 were “low-to-no-snow” winters. That percentage will likely double from 2050 to 2099. After 2070, an estimated 80% of the winters in the West will have snowpacks lower than the long-term historical average — often as much as 50% lower, if the computer models are correct and current climate trends continue.
Unfortunately, it’s not just the amount of snow that falls — it’s the timing and the impact of rising temperatures. The rising temperatures will mean that a larger share of the winter precipitation comes as rain rather than snow. Further north in the Rocky Mountains the rising temperature means that more of the snow pack evaporates through sublimation — rather than persisting until it melts in the spring. That will reduce soil moistures, stream runoff, river flows and water flowing into the giant reservoirs on the Colorado River — which have already hit record low levels.
The watershed of the Salt River won’t get hammered quite as badly — mostly because we already have an earlier spring runoff season. Roosevelt and the other reservoirs on the Salt, Gila and Verde Rivers may therefore weather the coming crash in runoff better than the reservoirs on the Colorado River. Even before the downturn in the drought in the past 20 years, water users on the Colorado River were already using more water than the river carried in an average year — making them critically dependent on the reservoirs. Already, Arizona will likely lose a third of its Colorado River allotment come spring.
By contrast, the reservoirs on the Salt River watershed are true reserves — rather than a resource needed just to keep pace with demand. Payson spent some $54 million to build infrastructure to take delivery of 3,500 acre-feet of water annually from the C.C.Cragin Reservoir — but current uses only take about 2,000 acre-feet. This means the reservoir can still provide a cushion for drought years by recharging the town’s water table in wet years.
Last winter, C.C. Cragin didn’t get enough runoff to deliver Payson’s allotment. Fortunately, the town has been putting excess water back into the underground water table for the past three years — causing a heartening rise in water table levels.
The White Mountains communities are also in a better position than the rest of the state to cope with decreased snow pack — with the highest rainfall totals and most plentiful groundwater in the state, coupled with low population densities.
But the rest of the state could face a wrenching water future, if the latest climate projections prove accurate. The study authorized warned that the whole region will have to invest in its water infrastructure to reduce waste, increase storage and cope with the projected drop in snow pack.
In the meantime, this Christmas in Arizona sunscreen may prove more useful than snowshoes.
