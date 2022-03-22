House passage of a $1.5 trillion federal spending bill this month drew sharply contrasting reactions from northern Arizona’s two representatives in Congress.
Rep. Tom O’Halleran, D-Oak Creek, supported the budget bill as well as additional sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The package doubled the administration’s request for aid to Ukraine, with more than $13 billion in emergency spending.
The bill also marked the return of budget earmarks, which allows representatives to direct money to individual projects. Former Arizona Sen. John McCain spent years in a fierce campaign to eliminate earmarks, which he maintained squandered federal money on hometown projects that didn’t make fiscal sense.
The action came long after the normal deadline for adopting a budget bill. Congress has relied on continuing resolutions to keep the government operating. The package faces uncertain prospects in the Senate.
O’Halleran said, “Today, we voted to pass long-overdue appropriations for a fiscal year that is fully underway, giving our agencies and military operations at home and abroad the clarity they need to plan for the next year. I was pleased to see nine of my 10 community project funding requests included; these investments will directly strengthen rural Arizona and small 1st District towns. I was also relieved that we came together across the aisle to secure additional funds to aid Ukraine as they fend off an unprovoked and unjust war.”
On the other hand, Rep. Paul Gosar voted against the budget bill, based on his objections to a rise in federal spending and the record, $30-trillion federal debt.
“I could not in good conscience vote in favor of a bill that is 2,700 pages long, spends a massive $1.5 trillion and was written behind closed doors and delivered to Congress for consideration at 1:30 a.m. in the morning. Less than a day has been made available for any member to ‘read’ this bill, and it is physically impossible to do so in the time allotted,” said Gosar in a statement. “There have been no hearings, markups or robust debates. There are no amendments allowed. This is exceptionally poor process and Americans deserve better.”
Gosar continued, “This spending package increases non-defense discretionary spending by 7% and finances it with more deficit spending. It also includes over $4 billion in earmarks chosen by Democrats, but not allowed for Republicans, and it includes funds for the murderous Planned Parenthood. The bill subsidizes the Biden administration’s radical green energy policies and increases the annual budget for the Internal Revenue Service by a whopping $12.6 billion just so they can further harass taxpayers.”
The bill finally came to the floor after the Democratic leadership agreed to strip out some $13.6 billion in additional spending to cope with the pandemic — which was already reduced from the $30 billion the administration had requested. The leadership feared leaving the pandemic money in the budget would doom it in the senate.
The budget includes $783 billion for the military and $730 billion for domestic programs. Both sides of the budget increased, with a jump of $46 billion in domestic spending — the largest in four years. The House voted separately on the military and domestic budgets, which both won strong, bipartisan support.
The military budget was actually $400 million more than the administration requested. It included a 2.7% military pay hike and money for a host of new and continuing weapons programs, including 13 new Navy vessels, a 100 Super Hornets and stealthy Joint Strike Fighters.
The domestic spending included more money for Head Start preschool programs, Pell grants to cover college costs and money to combat the opioid epidemic — as well as an additional $1.45 billion for Customs and Border protection and enforcement. The bill would also raise the House budget by 21% and boost the Capitol police force budget by $87 million to $603 million.
O’Halleran has repeatedly criticized the federal budget process, including the reliance on closed door deals and continuing resolutions long past the deadline for adopting a budget. However, he also took full advantage of the return of earmarks, with his office weighing in to win funding for a long list of projects in his district — which includes much of northern Arizona — but not northern Gila County. Redistricting will move northern Gila County into a new Congressional District 2, in which O’Halleran is seeking re-election.
O’Halleran highlighted $6.3 million in local projects approved in the new earmarking process, including:
• $2 million for Superior Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center
• $100,000 for McCormick Wash, Globe, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
• $500,000 for Little Colorado River, Winslow; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
• $500,000 for Ak-Chin Indian Community Police Department Equipment Modernization
• $915,000 for Gila River Indian Community Traffic Sign Replacement
• $750,000 for Flagstaff, home energy retrofit program for low-income and vulnerable families
• $506,250 for Pinal County Christensen Road and Lower Magma Drainage improvements
• $187,500 for Pinal County AZ Emergency Operations Center
• $875,000 for San Carlos Apache College, San Carlos, AZ for library and computer center modernization project
O’Halleran’s release highlighted support for the projects from local officials.
Superior Mayor Mila Besich: “Superior has the potential to grow exponentially in the future. Because of Congressman O’Halleran’s hard work and determination to fund our Workforce, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center”
San Carlos Apache Tribe Chairman Terry Rambler: “I want to thank Congressman O’Halleran for his tremendous efforts and support of the Library and Computer Center project for our San Carlos Apache College. This project will help our College brighten the future of all community members, not just its students, by giving everyone ongoing access to the kind of information, knowledge, technology resources, and other services available outside of our Reservation.”
Flagstaff Mayor Deasy: “We commend Congressman O’Halleran for his tireless efforts in funding important projects for the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project. Forest fires represent one of our community’s biggest public health and safety risks. With these funds, we will be able to protect our residents, our forests and our community from devastating and costly wildfires that could ravage it.”
Navajo County Supervisor Peshlakai: “T’áá íiyisíí ahéhee’, nitsaago! On behalf of the constituents of the City of Winslow and the Navajo County Board of Supervisors, I would like to sincerely thank Congressman O’Halleran for your leadership and relentless support to secure federal funds for the Winslow Levee project.”
Globe Mayor Gameros: “We are appreciative of Congressman O’Halleran’s efforts to secure funding for the McCormick Wash flood control project. Completion of this feasibility study, and eventually this project, will protect the City from a catastrophic flood event that could destroy our City in its entirety.”
