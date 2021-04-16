WHITERIVER — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced its Fiscal Year 2020 Competitive Indian Housing Block Grant (CIHBG) Awards on April 12 in a national press release. The White Mountain Apache Housing Authority (WMAHA), the only Tribe in Arizona to obtain the award, will receive $5 Million to support new housing construction, housing rehabilitation and critical infrastructure projects for the Tribe.
Through the CIHBG competitive program, over $90 Million was awarded nationally for affordable housing for 24 Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities (TDHEs). HUD reported they had over 141 applicants this year.
“This will be a big boost for our community. It is a big deal for us on the reservation,” said WMAT Tribal Employment Rights Organization (TERO) Director Herbert Tate, who is also a board commissioner on the WMAHA.
“Five million to the Housing Authority will build 20 or less new homes. The jobs we have are very scarce for us and it will help our men and women be able to go to work,” said Tate.
Sixty to 70 people on the reservation sign up every day looking for work.
Tate said they do their own in-house contracting on the reservation. They train Tribal members in carpentry, plumbing and electrical to become certified in each field. These are the people they will employ to build the homes in communities such as Cibecue, Whiteriver, East Fork, Canyon Day, Seven Mile, North Fork, Hon Dah and McNary where many are on the waiting list for a home.
HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge stated, “This past year was a stark reminder of just how important access to safe, stable housing is — especially in Tribal communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding HUD is awarding today will support much needed affordable housing investments in Indian Country.”
Tate acknowledged the COVID-19 issue as well. He said that so many are waiting on a home that when COVID-19 attacked that it spread quickly because 10 or 15 were living under one roof, causing their numbers to jump up.
“I applaud the Chairwoman (Gwendena Lee-Gatewood) for doing the groundwork with HUD officials. It was early when she got in office when she started lobbying. She went there to visit all those people. She did her homework,” said Tate.
Under the direction of the Chairwoman, Tate said that department leaders are allowed to run their departments without her telling them what to do, but she supports them. He said they are all working together on improvements for their people.
With close to 90 people in their housing workforce and several projects ready, Tate says that once the HUD money arrives, they will get started and it will go in phases. He says that typically, once HUD advertises the award, it is usually 60 to 90 days before it gets to the Tribe.
This is the second time HUD has made awards under this program; the first round of awards was made in December 2019.
