NAVAJO COUNTY — A routine commercial vehicle inspections by state highway patrol led to very significant busts of illegal drugs early last month.
Three men from California, two of them father and son, were arrested in two separate busts.
On Aug. 11 Arizona Department of Public Safety Troopers eight miles northeast of Holbrook on I-40 conducting vehicle inspections around 8:22 in the morning near milepost 294 stopped a 2011 Dodge 3500 commercial truck.
In the truck the troopers allegedly found 376 pounds of cocaine, 40 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, two firearms and $4,414 in cash.
The drugs are worth an estimated $4.5 million.
Arrested were a father and son who were transporting the drugs to an undisclosed location where they likely would have ended up being sold on the streets to addicts.
Vincent M. Rowe, 48, and Vincent M. Rowe Jr., 19, both of Victorville, California, were arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.
Then around 6:37 that evening, another inspection of a commercial vehicle at milepost 282 on I-40 about four miles west of Holbrook led to a drug sniffing K-9 finding 11.8 pounds of cocaine hidden in a vehicle driven by Damiano Oando Rowe, 42, of Fontana, California, who was arrested and charged with possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, and transportation of a narcotic drug.
No further details were available at press time.
