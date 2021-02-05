NAVAJO COUNTY — Icy roads caused by severe winter snow storms were involved in at least two serious automobile crashes over last weekend, one that later turned into a fatality.
Emergency responders had a very busy day Saturday on Jan. 30 as they answered calls to two serious injury incidents that happened at nearly the same time, one of which became fatal as of Monday morning, Feb. 1.
The fatality involved two full size pickup trucks and occurred at 8:21 a.m. on US Highway 60 at milepost 334 in which a 16-year-old Gilbert boy (passenger) in a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup died in a Phoenix hospital Monday from injuries suffered in the Saturday crash.
“A 2006 Ford F-150 pickup was eastbound (on U.S. Highway 60) when the driver lost control of the vehicle once it hit ice. The truck spun out crossing into the westbound lanes and was T-boned by a Ford F-350 pickup,” Arizona Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Bart Graves stated in an email update.
“A 16 year-old male passenger was pronounced deceased this morning (Feb. 1) at a Phoenix hospital. The driver and one other passenger were injured and remain in the hospital,” Graves stated in his email.
The boy’s name is not being released as he is a minor.
The names of the others involved in both accidents also have not yet been released by the DPS which is the investigating agency.
Emergency responders with the Timber Mesa Medical Fire and Medical District, with support from the Heber-Overgaard Fire Department, the Snow flake Fire Department, the Pinetop Fire Department and troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety all responded to the accidents.
“The icy road conditions created a busy a morning for Timber Mesa and our auto aid partners. Two simultaneous significant motor vehicle accidents this morning. First, on US Highway 60 with a two vehicle accident with six patients, three with serious injuries, this incident required significant extrication,” a TMFMD Facebook post indicated.
The second accident on State Route 260 around the same time as the first was a single vehicle rollover that involved a driver and two passengers.
According the the TMFMD Facebook post, one of the passengers in the rollover suffered serious injuries.
Those injuries are not known at this time nor the nature of any injuries the other two people in the vehicle may have suffered.
