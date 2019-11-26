GREER — Winter snow in the southwest can be fickle, as the dismal 2017-18 ski season proved.
This year, however, seems to be starting out on a high note, with and average of 20 inches of fresh powder that fell at Sunrise Park Resort this past week, and more snow in the forecast. Sunrise also started working on the base snow earlier this fall, as conditions permitted. Snowmaking operations started on Oct. 20, according to a press release, in preparation for the mountain’s opening weekend.
It’s a good omen for skiers and an industry that is a major player in the White Mountain economy. New management at the facility has been working hard over the past year to make upgrades at the facility according to a press release. Sunrise management says they have made many improvements and upgrades to the resort in just over a year.
If you plan to head to the mountian, head to your computer first. According to a press release, Sunrise has a new e-commerce platform and they have added new online reservation systems for rentals, snow school and the Sunrise Park Lodge. Their website is currently being redesigned and expected to be fully operational by December.
Sunrise has introducing a new lift ticket/season pass system this winter called the Sunrise One Pass, a reloadable card not just for tickets and passes, but for other services like rentals, lessons, merchandise and food. When guests visit Sunrise for the first time this winter they should head over to Guest Services to pick up their card which will be used season after season. More details on setting up the One Pass will be available on the website soon.
The Cyclone chairlift remains closed,but Sunrise has implemented an alternative this season — two brand new 9-passenger Snow Cats that will shuttle guests from Cyclone Base to the tops of Cyclone and Apache Peak in approximately 15 minute intervals, for a fee. Visit their website for more details about the Snow Cat add-on for season pass holders.
Sunrise Park Resort said that as conditions allow they will continue the snowmaking and grooming process to keep our peaks in prime condition.
