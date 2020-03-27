"Our community has embraced the concept of an inclusive playground and splash pad at Frontier Park."

Some of the most critical stakeholders have submitted hand-written letters of support. Here are what special needs individuals from Lexington Life Academy wrote:

"I know my letter probably wont' be seen but if it is, then could you consider building a seesaw/teeter totter. I rarely get to see them anymore and it would mean a lot to me if you guys built it. I would also be nice to see a merry go round - those spinny thing that kinds can spin other kids on. It would also be nice for it to be accessible to pets, as some people have emotional support animals and service animals..."

"I hope for a great place for all ages."

"Are you having a nice day? ... I think we are all going to love it."

"I think it's a fantastic idea for kids with different play styles to learn and play with each other."

"I would like to have a track ride and swings. Thank you for taking my ideas into consideration."

"I'm glad that it is going to be for all kids. Apart from that, I have something I would like to see in the playground; a mini parkour place! Though I feel like my idea is selfish, since the playground is supposed to be inclusive."

"I want to add some suggestions. I would like you to add some seesaws and also a two-person swing. I would also like a swimming pool."

"To whom it may concern, At Inclusive Playground I would enjoy a double swing there because they are fun... I would like to visit there sometime."

"I have a couple of ideas ... I think the kids that play there would like their own hide out at the park. But that's your call... I think it could use a spiderweb climber as well."