SHOW LOW — The City of Show Low has set aside fundraising for the development of an inclusive playground and splash pad at Frontier Park. Although weekly meetings are not being held in person, the goal to build a place that offers universally accessible play spaces for children of all abilities is moving forward.
When the project began last fall, the Show Low City Council committed $200,000 toward the playground and splash pad. Since then, Show Low Unified School District and many others have submmited official letters of support.
“Our community has embraced the concept of an inclusive playground and splash pad at Frontier Park,” says Show Low Community Services Director Jay Brimhall.
City staff, with assistance from Unlimited Play and the project committee have set a goal to raise $600,000 towards the playground and splash pad.
“The $600,000 number is important because project costs are estimated to be over $1.2 million,” says Brimhall. “The City of Show Low is applying for a grant from Arizona State Parks that will match, dollar-for-dollar, all monies raised for the project.”
“In kind” donations can be used as matching funds for the Arizona State Parks grant informed Brimhall. Arizona State Parks may award federal funding for projects through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Another significant milestone in the fundraising process arrived last December with all the surprise and delight of an unexpected Christmas present.
“A very generous $200,000 local donation was given by Karen Young, former co-owner of Future Tire,” says Brimhall. “Karen’s donation really started us down the right path.”
City staff have received several local donations and continue to reach out to many local businesses. “Generally, large companies have charitable giving programs and our local business owners graciously introduced us to those programs, most of which consist of online applications for grant funding,” explains Brimhall.
Grants have either been applied for or are in the process of being written. Any future grant awards will go towards project construction which is expected to take around two years to complete.
If you, your company, or someone you know would like to help the City of Show Low build an inclusive playground and splash pad at Frontier Field (660 N. 9th Place), contact Jay Brimhall at 928-532-4014.
For specific information about Unlimited Play’s design for Frontier Park, visit www.unlimitedplay.org/playground/frontier-park/.
