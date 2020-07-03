SNOWFLAKE — At approximately 11:30 a.m. MST, today, June 30, 2020, an industrial fire occurred at the cultivation facility at Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, in Snowflake, Arizona. All employees were evacuated safely and as a precautionary measure Copperstate Farms insisted two individuals be taken to the ER. Fortunately, these individuals were released from the hospital this afternoon and are able to come back to work. The Snowflake Police and Fire Departments in collaboration with the Timber Mesa Fire Department were immediately alerted and quickly contained the situation.
“We’d like to thank the Snowflake and Timber Mesa first responders for their swift action in extinguishing the fire. Their frontline skills ensured the well-being of our team and we are so grateful to have them in our community,” stated Pankaj Talwar, CEO at Copperstate Farms.
Copperstate Farms is in the process of accessing the damage and understanding the root cause for the fire to prevent this from occurring in the future. Copperstate Farms will keep the media updated as more details become available.
