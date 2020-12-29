ARIZONA — There is a text message related scam going around targeting anyone who may be in line for a second stimulus check from the government.
A second Covid Relief package was approved by Congress over the Dec. 18 weekend as part of the proposed more than $900 billion package that President Trump signed Sunday night that includes $600 for singles and $1,200 for couples.
The tip off that the text message (that appears to come from the IRS but does not) is a scam is that the senders say that the person is getting a direct deposit of $1,200, but personal information like bank account numbers is needed before they can get it.
The mail includes the following:
You “received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 TREAS FUND. Further action is required to accept this payment… Continue here to accept this payment …,“ according to a warning about the scam from the IRS.
The Covid relief package approved by Congress includes stimulus payments to the public,but at this time it is unclear how much and if the Republican controlled Senate will allow an increase from $600 to $2,000.
“This fake link appears to come from a state agency or relief organization. It takes people to a fake website that looks like the IRS.gov Get My Payment website. If people visit the fake website and enter their personal and financial account information, the scammers collect it,” a press release from the IRS states.
“Anyone who receives this scam text should take a screenshot and include the screenshot in an email to phishing@irs.gov with the following information:,” according to an IRS press release.
1. The date, time and time zone where the text message was received.
2. The phone number from which the text message was sent.
And the IRS reminds everyone that they do not send unsolicited text message or emails.
