The Snowflake town council had a busy meeting Feb. 1.
A second reading of Ordinance 2022-01 by Cory Johnson, regarding the sales tax rate change and adding a use tax took place. The second reading was approved, and passed unanimously.
A request for a special use permit was presented to council, which caused quite a stir. Belly Button Center, LLC, would like to develop a motor coach/glamper park. Cory Johnson recused himself from the item and stepped down from the dais. Jarvis presented the Special Use Permit request for this item. John Otis, of Belly Button Center, LLC, addressed the council.
He said, “An interested business is willing to come because of the promise of the park that will be adjacent. It’s taken a lot of time to research this to make sure it works and 8-10 million dollars is a lot to invest without making sure it works. RV parks inherently increase tourism, which in turn increases sales tax revenue. Issues with ADOT to get approval and proximity to schools provides challenges. We are not asking for the town to spend money on this project.”
Council member Perkins asked Otis how he would prevent this from becoming a permanent residence instead of a ‘come and go’?
Otis said, “We would be thrilled to have clientele that wants to stay permanently. This clientele is normally accompanied by good behavior.”
Council member Flake said, “What if the Class A rigs don’t come? You’ll want to find a revenue stream, what will stop you from opening it to regular RV’s?”
Otis responded by saying that they made the best decisions based on market studies, they just have to try.
“We think this will work, you don’t put this kind of money into it just to cut and go in a different direction,” said Otis.
The discussion continued with Mayor Johnson asking about the office spaces that are listed on the plan.
Otis said, “Those are all conceptual, it will be completely market driven.”
Council member Ballard spoke up and responded that he would prefer to have it all retail. Otis went on to explain that what makes this area functionally obsolete is the residential area right there.
“It’s impossible to not destroy the existing home sites with a big box store, but the strip sites can accommodate the existing residential. If the economic value showed that the RV park should be ripped out for economic development it could be revisited,” said Otis.
Perkins added appreciation that Otis came back with a more commercial idea, but didn’t want to see RV parks in the middle of town and would like to see more given to commercial, which is what is needed for sales tax. Jarvis added that staff is supportive of commercial in the community. The Mayor called for a motion to approve, none was given.
Johnson said, “We don’t want to throw this plan away, but if we can make this a win-win, see if we can add more retail that would be more enticing to the council.”
Otis said, “When you drop under 100 spaces it is hard to provide the amenities that are expected from this clientele. This is market driven, if this is successful, there will be a high tempo to keep up with on the other frontage property. Adding more space doesn’t make sense, since it won’t be frontage.”
A motion by Mayor Johnson and seconded by Brimhall to approve Special Use Permit for motor coach/glamper park, failed, with Mayor Johnson and Brimhall in favor and Ballard, Perkins, Flake, and Lewis opposed. Cory Johnson recused himself from the item.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.