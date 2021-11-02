As winter moves in, many people leave the White Mountains for warmer climates.
Often times, cars, trucks and other motorized vehicles remain here. Should you winterize a vehicle if its left behind?
Drake Hankins, owner/operator of Snowflake Tire and Auto, explains that the coolant should be checked for the proper concentration of antifreeze, as he said, "If the concentration of antifreeze isn't correct, the coolant could actually freeze and when things freeze, they expand and that causes all sorts of problems for the engine block, the heads, radiator, and thermostats, it could do some pretty severe damage. People can check the coolant concentration by purchasing a hydrometer, an instrument used for measuring the relative density of liquids based on the concept of buoyancy. However, most automotive shops will check this for little or no fee."
What about the battery?
Vehicle batteries are either gel maintenance free or maintenance free lead acid. Hankins recommends that, "if you're going to leave a vehicle for any extended period of time, a battery maintainer is a great idea. Did you know that the vehicle battery is in use all the time for the computer, if you have a newer vehicle? The battery stays in use to monitor for remote start or to just keep an eye on the alarm systems. All sorts of stuff is running in the vehicle that you don't know about. Maintainers are fairly inexpensive and can be bought at local stores or online. Most just clip on or you can hardwire, making it a little more permanent. Maintainers are pretty much a plug and play kind of device anymore."
Many people move here from milder climates and may not be familiar with the weather extremes that occur in the White Mountains. So how does that affect tires? Hankins said that "if you live in southern Arizona, it's different than being up in the mountains — if you are driving on the highway all the time, or you're on the back dirt roads all the time, there are lots of variables when choosing the right tire. The best tire for your car or truck is a matter of preference and what your driving conditions are. There are dozens of different brands of tires and they've all got their pros and their cons as far as tread designs and tread patterns. It all depends on your driving style and driving habits and the country you're covering. Most shops have preferred brands. So each shop can individually push a particular brand or two, but all in all, they're all kind of the same across the board."
Did you know that the wrong tire for your car can affect your gas mileage?
Hankins said, "auto manufacturers have specifications on tire size and inflated tire pressure. That's what they have deemed the most efficient. The different types of tire, whether it be an all terrain, highway style or a mud terrain tire can drastically affect fuel consumption. One of the biggest effects on fuel mileage is tire inflation. Under inflated tires can reduce gas mileage by up to 10 percent, so proper inflation is important. Tire pressures fluctuate quite a bit, especially with hot days and cold nights and tire pressure can change 8 to 12 percent, so people need to be checking that regularly. If the tires were inflated during the hot season, the pressure is definitely going to be low as things cool off. Low tire pressure will cause poor fuel mileage, poor handling and it will affect the life of the tire. The same goes for the transition from winter to spring or summer, tires can be over inflated, as things start to warm up. So, it's a really good idea to check tire pressures often, don't just rely on the vehicle's sensors. The sensors are great at detecting low tires, not high tire pressure. Tires should be rotated periodically to get the most out of each tire. Tire manufacturers recommend that tires be rotated every 5,000 to 7,000 miles, or around every other oil change. This way tires will wear evenly. Drive tires wear different than the steering tires. In addition, if your alignment is not perfect, your front tires are going to wear a little different than rear tires. To check the tire tread, simply stick a penny in the deepest part of the tread. The tread needs to be above the head of Lincoln on the penny. If it's above Lincoln's head, the tire has got adequate or semi adequate tread. If it's below Lincoln's head, it's definitely worn out. When you buy new tires, should you get an alignment? Hankins said "absolutely, especially if you're going to put on a set of four, an alignment is going to drastically improve the life of the tires."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.