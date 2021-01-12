It's like Christmas all over again for the Silver Creek Senior Center

SNOWFLAKE-TAYLOR — With 2020 being one of the most challenging years for communities due to COVID-19, former Snowflake Mayor Tom Poscharsky stated in an email to the Independent that the Silver Creek Senior Center and Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church made some good decisions that have turned out to be a plus for their community. In addition, a Christmas-like present of a new van has also impacted the community in a positive way.
In 2016 the Silver Creek Senior Center signed up with the new Taylor Walmart for the Feed America Project. And, when Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church was faced with relinquishing its food program last year due to a lack of available volunteers, the Senior Center merged with the church for their monthly food bank days at the church’s Community Center.
Since April 2020 food distribution has operated outside the covered porch of the Community Center with cars staged in rows as they arrive for a safe and orderly food distribution. The merger of the two entities saw the number of households served go from around 120 to nearly 200 with the help of the National Guard.
Food distribution with the United Food Bank is on the second Wednesday and third Monday of each month at the Our Lady of the Snow’s Community Center, and it continues as a drive through. A 60 plus box service takes place on the second Friday of each month for seniors 60 and older.
Currently no meals are being served at the Senior Center but lunch can be ordered and picked up there.
The Feed America Program is available every weekday for those needing food assistance.
Another positive for the Silver Creek Senior Center came about due to the generosity of Snowflake Vice Mayor Kerry Ballard and Taylor Councilor Bill Baldwin who were instrumental in getting a much-needed replacement van for the Senior Center. The towns of Snowflake and Taylor contributed $5,000 each toward the purchase of the van and the owner of Arizona Motors in Snowflake, Robb Hatch, found a reliable van replacement and contributed the balance needed for the van.
Schedule information and more on food distribution can be obtained by calling 928 536-2222. The Senior Center is located at 1658 S. Main in Snowflake behind Northland Pioneer College in Snowflake. Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church Community Center at 1655 S. Main, Snowflake, where the flea market takes place next to the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.