SNOWFLAKE — Building a business from the ground up can be a daunting task.
Allen Davis, building official and planning and zoning director for the town of Taylor said, “if you’ve got an idea of what you want to do and where you want to do it, you need to find out first if the zoning in the area you want to build would allow for such a use. The town of Taylor’s Planning and Zoning Commission would look at the use, the intended or proposed use of the property and see if it meets the zone requirement that is already in that particular zone, be it commercial, residential or agricultural. If it does not meet the zone requirement, then the builder is asked to go through a rezone process by getting approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission, followed by approval of the town council, for the use in that area. When we do that, we have a public hearing that allows the neighbors within the area to voice their concerns and opinions on proposed projects.”
Davis went on to explain that after the use is approved, the builder would then present, depending on the size and scope of the building or business, a site plan; that is, plans for the construction of the building, or buildings involved, including parking, grading and drainage. Also, there are fees involved.
Davis said, “The fees for just a rezone would be $250. A conditional use permit for something that would be allowed in the zone, would be like $150, I believe. It’s not real expensive, we have some of the lowest fees, probably in the state, for going through these processes. It’s just a matter of getting everything approved and by making sure the use is legal and the access is legal. That way we don’t have any problems down the road.”
It’s not so much what you want to build, it’s where. For example, Highway 77, Main Street, is governed by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Davis said, “You have to have all of your accesses, unless they’re already existing, approved by ADOT, which entails quite a bit sometimes. For instance, when Walmart was proposed, traffic studies were required to determine whether they needed turn lanes and/or traffic signals. All kinds of those things come into play. So that that can sometimes take years. Walmart bought that property at least 10 years before they actually built the store. They had to jump through a lot of hoops to get everything approved.”
Local veterinarian, Dr. DeSpain of Cedar Ridge Veterinary Center, is developing a nearly 3,600 square foot clinic in Taylor. Davis said it’s been a long process for him.
“Dr. DeSpain started this back, I believe, in 2010 going through the required conditional use permit process, because of the veterinary and animal situation. Then he hit a roadblock, that they had for several years, with getting access to the property through neighboring properties. They gave up on that and had to go through ADOT because the property is right off of Highway 77. I’m glad that Dr. DeSpain didn’t give up on his project and got it through. It was a tough deal for him to actually get this building started. He had the building permit for over a year, but couldn’t get the access approved. It took another a year just to get the access approved. And it’s finally coming out of the ground after so many years of, I’m sure, painstaking and frustrating roadblocks.”
Davis said, “Right now I and the town of Taylor would like to see more businesses come in. There are several parcels for sale around Walmart, that are ready to go with a business, but nobody’s expressed an interest in putting anything in yet. Those lots would go really quick because those parcels already have ADOT approval, they’ve got all the accesses.”
In the controversial business park, Airport Loop Road is getting ready to be paved and there are more permits for a couple of hangars.
“Our airport is actually starting to grow. The town doesn’t have a bunch of money and instead of increasing taxes, we applied for a grant that will let us get that road paved. We will be working on that in the next year. There will be some more aircraft activity, nothing big, but it’s good to see some things happening out there. In the future, this will be an area for business use as well, they’ve got the utilities in there. It won’t be as complicated as getting access off of Highway 77 because it’s not an ADOT road, it’s a town road. We can get things to happen a little quicker. We do have some people looking into the designs on how to best use that property,” said Davis.
For more information email allen@Tayloraz.org or call 928-536-7366.
