SNOWFLAKE-TAYLOR — Since arriving in the White Mountains several years ago, Taylor resident Jack Babb has shown love for his community.
Babb is a member of the Navajo County Fair Board and the Navajo County Small Stock and Junior Livestock youth organizations and the Beekeepers of the White Mountains of Arizona. He is also a volunteer assistant adviser and mentor with the Snowflake High School FFA (Future Farmers of America) and the Silver Creek FFA Alumni and Supporters.
There is hope that in near the future the FFA program will extend beyond high school and into the junior high school.
“This program is for the students who want to make a difference and receive the opportunity to learn and explore and go beyond what would normally be school opportunities and maybe help them find a career path,” Babb said. “About three years ago we were successful in establishing an alumni group. We are known as the Silver Creek FFA Alumni and Supporters. Our mission is to help students and the program grow. We’re attending different conferences about career development and leadership opportunities. We’re able to do things as an alumni group that schools may not allow or prevent students to do on school grounds.”
For more information on the FFA in Snowflake visit www.facebook.com/SnowflakeAZFFA.
When not busy with all of those activities, Babb serves as the chairman for the town of Taylor’s Planning and Zoning commission and attends the Taylor Town Council meetings and the Snowflake School Board meetings.
In addition, he enjoys helping with his church activities. Babb is also a retired law enforcement officer. In 2015, Babb and three fellow officers from around Navajo County and other officers throughout the state, were honored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Arizona at the 26th annual DUI Enforcement Awards ceremony. They were nominated for their diligent work in detecting and deterring DUI drivers and educating and preventing future behaviors that could lead to drunk and impaired driving on state highways.
Babb and his wife, Judy, have a 2½-acre hobby farm where they raise goats, poultry and bees. In their spare time, Judy crafts cheeses and goats milk soap. Jack is the confectioner, making jams and jellies.
“We do all kinds of things and these are items available to the public. We don’t advertise, but there’s a lot of people who know what we have through word of mouth. We’re able to keep things moving forward,” said Babb.
Most people have heard by now how important bees are to the environment. Babb explains that they got into beekeeping because of the honey and the health aspects that the bees can provide.
“The honey that is collected is local to the area, and there are health benefits of locally processed or locally gathered honey. A processing plant uses chemicals and all kinds of junk. The honey is heated up in a processing plant to kill germs. Well, it’s not necessarily killing germs. It’s killing the beneficial microbes that we find in honey.
“Bees are important pollinators, because without the pollination flowers don’t produce the blooms, vegetables don’t produce the blooms and moving forward into edible foods. Besides, you can also collect the pollen. There are pollen traps where you can actually collect the pollen and use it as a health benefit and other aspects of that. So, we as a society need to encourage or support the important work that bees do,” said Babb.
Their adventure into beekeeping began with just two hives. Unfortunately, they lost one hive to a destructive insect called a varroa mite. According to Wikipedia, the varroa destructor is an external parasitic mite that attacks and feeds on the honey bees apis cerana and apis mellifera.
The varroa mite can reproduce only in a honey bee colony. It attaches to the body of the bee and weakens the bee by sucking fat bodies. A significant mite infestation leads to the death of a honey bee colony. This parasite has possibly caused the most pronounced economic impact on the beekeeping industry around the world.
Babb said, “ This hasn’t stopped us; we still have one very active and thriving hive and we’re looking at building additional hives this year and into the future.”
The Beekeepers of the White Mountains of Arizona holds its meetings at the Taylor-Snowflake Fire/Medical Department, Station 1, on Paper Mill Road.
Babb said, “We’re also looking at joining Northland Pioneer College and possibly having our meetings and other events through the college. Our group has been expanding. That’s why we’re looking at NPC. We even have interest over in St. Johns, not just in Snowflake. Individuals might be able to drop by the local college campus over there so they don’t have to travel this direction and through technology people could attend meetings and workshops.”
To learn more go to www.facebook.com/beekeepersofWMAZ.
