Jack Barker Memorial Park, ready for Fall Festival

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Sprucing up the Jack Barker Memorial Park in time for the 45th Annual Fall Artisan Festival on Sept. 25, which will be spaced throughout the community this year, more than 25 volunteers showed up last week for clean up. The 1.17 acre park is on the corner of Johnson Drive and White Mountain Boulevard.
Jack Barker, who had been the town attorney since 1986, died unexpectedly in 2017. Following his death the town designated the 1.17 acres to be the site of the park in his honor. A memorial fund was established for the park and the town broke ground in January 2018 and began construction in September 2019. The project was completed in September 2020, but fundraising efforts continue.
The park, which serves as a pocket park for the entire community, is also the scene for the Christmas holiday event for the town. The town moved the Christmas tree lighting to Larson Public Library in 2016 to make it more visible for the community, but when they constructed the park, they planted a large Colorado blue spruce as a Christmas tree centerpiece which makes the park the focal point for the town’s holiday celebration.
Barker was a member of the board of directors of the Blue Ridge Scholarship Fund and, according to Pinetop-Lakeside Mayor Stephanie Irwin, it was the students and faculty from Blue Ridge High School’s cross-country team, choir and student council, along with members from the White Mountain Rotary Club, town and Barker family who volunteered to spruce-up the park.
Barker’s volunteerism was expansive. In addition to the Blue Ridge Scholarship Fund, he was member of the Blue Ridge Unified School District board of governors, coached the junior ski team at Sunrise Park Rersort and was an assistant scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America. He also founded the White Mountain Bereavement Group, was active in the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Humane Society of the White Mountains, Chamber of Commerce, Audubon Society and Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center Foundation. He was well-known across the state by judges and lawyers for giving his professional time to serve as a pro tem judge and court commissioner for the Navajo County Superior Court and Justice Courts, as an appellate court judge for the White Mountain Apache Tribe and as a member of several committees of the Arizona Supreme Court.
He was a legal advisor to the Pinetop-Lakeside Sanitary District and the Town of Eagar. He also had served as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard. He practiced law in Phoenix and the White Mountains and was a licensed pharmacist.
Barker is survived by his widow, Sheryl, and their two grown children, Keven and Kelley, and three grandchildren.
The golf tournament, which raises funds for the park, was begun in 2018 by two local businessmen, David Renner and John Boucher. The tournament has become an annual event and will take place this year on Oct. 3 at Pinetop Lakes Golf and County Club. It will be a four person scramble for $150 per person and all proceeds will go towards the construction costs. Information on the tournament can be obtained from either Dave Renner (928) 521-2503 or Stephanie Irwin (928) 367-6621.
Park Pavers and facility fixture donations are also available for special remembrances through the Jack Barker Memorial Foundation at P. O. Box 1554, Lakeside, AZ 85929 and maybe tax deductible.
The park may be the site of one or more of the vendor locations for the festival this year to ensure social distancing.
