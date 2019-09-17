DENVER — Acting National Park Service Regional Director Chip Jenkins announced the selection of Jeannine McElveen as the new superintendent for Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona. McElveen has worked for the National Park Service for more than 20 years, most recently as the superintendent at Hovenweep and Natural Bridges National Monuments in Utah. She will begin her new assignment Sept. 15.
“Jeannine’s strong communication skills, team approach and commitment to collaboration will be a great asset to Petrified Forest National Park,” said Jenkins.
“I look forward to continuing to strengthen relationships with local communities, neighboring residents, tribes, and other key stakeholders.” said McElveen. “I’m also excited to join park staff as they unveil new opportunities for visitors to learn about the park, and am dedicated to addressing critical maintenance needs to ensure quality visitor experiences.”
McElveen previously served as the acting assistant superintendent for the Southeast Utah Group that includes Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Hovenweep National Monument, and Natural Bridges National Monument. Prior to that, she served as the chief of administration and concessions at Curecanti National Recreation Area and Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, and as the administrative officer at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area and Devils Tower National Monument. She has also held positions at Harpers Ferry Center, Death Valley, and Assateague Island. Before joining the National Park Service, McElveen worked as a teacher in Maryland and Michigan. She graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education.
McElveen and her husband Scot, a retired NPS employee, have two rescued basset hound mixes named Sunny and Nash. She loves spending time outdoors and her hobbies include hiking, golfing, reading, photography and traveling.
For more information about Petrified Forest National Park, visit www.nps.gov/pefo.
