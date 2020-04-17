SHOW LOW—Accused murderer Louis Martin Villa appeared in the Show Low Justice Court for a preliminary hearing on March 30, accompanied by his court-appointed attorney. The Navajo County Attorney’s Office has charged Villa, 52, with the murder of one Tyler Alexandre, 31, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony, also against Alexandre.
Villa is accused of assaulting and killing Alexandre with a knife during a camping trip on March 23, about one mile from SR 260 off of Joe Tank Road.
The purpose of a preliminary hearing is so that a judge can determine if the county attorney’s office has probable cause, meaning some reasonable evidence, to support the charges. Villa waived his right to that hearing and the case proceeded to the Navajo County Superior Court.
Court records say that Villa allegedly called 9-1-1 emergency at 4:45 a.m. on March 23 and told the dispatcher that “he had killed someone who just tried to kill me.” Show Low police officers and Navajo County sheriff’s deputies responded to the caller’s location. Once there, they report that an “unidentified male was found deceased at the scene outside of a truck,” the report says. The victim had “severe knife wounds in the area of his neck and possibly spanning across his neck,” it says. They noted that a dog was loose in the area.
The report says that Villa, who had been drinking, had blood on his clothes and on his hands, and told officers that he “had (expletive) killed him” because Alexandre had tried to steal Villa’s truck. Then the officers, referring to the body lying on the ground next to a truck, asked Villa, “Who’s your buddy?” Villa replied, “Not my buddy.” The report then notes that there was a knife on the dashboard of the truck. They arrested Villa, about five hours after they showed up.
Villa listed his address as one in Show Low on Riffle Drive. He is reported to have no prior felony convictions, stands five feet, one inch tall and listed his occupation as self-employed. Alexandre is believed to have lived in White Mountain Lake; it is yet unknown if the two men knew each other, or how. Villa was originally held on a “no-bond” hold according to the court file. He had a release hearing on April 6. As of press time, Villa is still listed as an inmate in the Navajo County Jail.
Both charges were designated by the prosecutor as “dangerous” crimes. That may seem obvious, but the technical designation of a crime as “dangerous” is significant, because if proved, it triggers enhanced penalties, and not only that, mandatory sentencing provisions kick in under Arizona law.
From here on out, the parties will have to size up their chances in taking the case to a jury trial. At trial, the state will likely argue for a finding that Villa is guilty as charged. The defense on the other hand, may argue that Villa is not guilty because he was “justified” in using deadly force under whatever the circumstance are found to be. The justification defense is Arizona’s version of self-defense. During the discovery and negotiation phase of this case, the prosecutor has the discretion to drop the “dangerous” allegation and to amend the charges altogether if he or she believes, that in the interest of justice, the case ought to settle without a trial.
If convicted of a dangerous Class 1 felony, Villa faces life in prison. He is presumed by law to be innocent. His next court date is not yet available.
