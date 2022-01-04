SNOWFLAKE — David Jordan, 74, is an electrical contractor and a mountain biking and racing enthusiast. This year he entered into a race for his life, not on a mountain, but in a hospital.
Jordan explained that near the end of October, while on a job in Prescott, he started feeling sick. He thought he had a head cold. A day or so later, when he got home, he tried taking some pills, which slowed down the symptoms. Then he got really, really sick, but didn’t want to go to the hospital, due to prior unpleasant experiences. However, he finally gave in because he was in so much agony and called an ambulance.
Jordan said, “When I got to the hospital it was just the opposite of what I was thinking.”
Once at Summit Healthcare, a doctor checked his vitals and tested him for COVID-19. The results came back positive, Jordan had not been vaccinated. They also wanted to know who else he had been in contact with. After a few hours in the emergency room they took him to a small room with no outside windows, just an inside glass sliding door. That’s when Jordan realized the seriousness of his situation.
“While I’m in this place I call the ‘hole’, I couldn’t see anybody, they had the curtain pulled, I felt so isolated. At one point I felt like I was suspended in darkness and I was crying out for help, but I don’t think I was verbal. I was very scared. I thought I was dying right there. Then a nurse came in and started talking to me. I went into tears because I realized that there was hope. This nurse started talking about herself, not just about the situation I was in. She told me that she had COVID-19. That helped me realize that this wasn’t all about me in my fight, but about others, my wife, family and friends. I had forgotten them. I was thinking all about me. This nurse helped me, she was pouring out her love. That’s really what this story is about, love,” said Jordan.
During Jordan’s 27 day stay at Summit, he started thinking about the nurses themselves, their families, what they were going through. Several nurses already had the virus and recovered, so they knew what was happening.
Jordan said, “Powered by love, that’s what my story is about. All of the nurses have the same medical knowledge, but not all of them had the same heart. The doctors came in and prescribed pills and did this and that, but it was love that got me going, it wasn’t the pills. It was pure love, that’s what I want everyone to know. It really blew my mind. I don’t think I’m the only one who could tell how much love was coming from the heart of some of the nurses. They boosted me to get me out of the pit of suspended darkness that I was in. They coached me to fight with their love, that’s all they could do, they couldn’t fight it for me, I had to fight it.”
While in the hospital, Jordan’s wife told him about all of the people that were praying for his recovery, which brought him peace and triggered a vision. Jordan shared that he saw what looked like snow coming down, but it wasn’t cold. Then he realized that it was white flower petals coming down, which gave him warmth.
Jordan said, “It only lasted about 30 seconds, but in that point of the peace, the feeling I had was indescribable. That bolstered me to want to fight, knowing that other people cared. I actually could feel those prayers.”
Jordan was moved out of quarantine and put in the ICU, where he had a window to the outside.
Jordan said, “That window meant way more than I expected, it let me see outside. I could see the little bushes next to the window, blowing in the breeze, that made me recognize how vulnerable I really was. It was just a window, but it lifted me up, it helped me to want to fight harder. Looking back, there were hundreds of little things that the nurses did that seemed insignificant when I was out of the hospital, but being in the hospital, they became major issues to me. I knew at that point, I couldn’t be the only one that experienced that or what I’m talking about now. I saw two body bags go past me, that in itself was an awakening. I was still breathing, I was still fighting. Nurses were telling me that I was one of their best fighters that they’ve seen. I learned so much from this experience about people. I can’t express it enough, love is what kept me alive and to keep the fight going. I feel that people need to know more about love. I’m hoping my story will be an awakening for humanity.”
