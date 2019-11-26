Judge pro-tem Kay A. Lewis, of Whiteriver, was recently named to the Arizona State, Federal and Court Forum as a tribal judge member.
The forum was created in 1990 “to foster mutual understanding and acceptance by state, tribal and federal judges of the similarities and differences between each other’s courts and legal systems, particularly pertaining to the resolution of jurisdictional issues, and to promote the improvement in the quality of justice delivered in the context of the overlapping jurisdiction of state, tribal and federal courts, among other purposes, according to the website.
“I am deeply honored and grateful to be part of the Arizona State, Tribal and Federal Court Forum … an organization that promotes the administration of justice for all Arizona citizens and includes reservations. It is an honor representing the White Mountain Apache Tribe,” he wrote in a statement. “”Throughout this country many tribes possess lasw that structure and regulate their communities in accordance with custom and tradition and continue to do so today in the modern justice system exercising the capability to manage disputes and exercise law and order on their reservation, including traditional methods of legal resolution,” he wrote.
Kay will serve a three-year term ending in 2022.
