The new year could bring big changes in state funding for one of the worst-funded public school systems in the nation.
The biggest change stems from an effort to give voters a chance to undo the biggest tax cut in state history — which had the effect of drastically reducing funding for education included in a voter approved referendum creating a new, top income tax rate.
A state appeals court has ruled that a referendum on income tax rates should appear on the November ballot — although opponents have vowed to appeal that decision to the state supreme court.
The case is rooted in a ballot measure that would have increased state funding for public schools by roughly $1 billion by nearly doubling the state’s income tax rate on individuals making more than $250,000 or couples making more than $500,000.
The original voter-approved proposition would have generated nearly $1,000 per student — a roughly 10% increase in statewide, per-student spending.
The legislature responded by adopting a modified “flat” income tax structure. SB 1828 passed on a straight party-line vote with all legislative Democrats in opposition would collapse five income tax rates into just two. Currently, the top rate for high-income taxpayers amount to nearly 8%. SB1828 would create just two rates — one at 2.98% and a second at 4.5%. The measure would eliminate about half the money the earlier referendum would have generated. Most of the benefits would go to those making more than $500,000.
National studies show that Arizona is currently 49th in per-student funding, with average funding more than 33% below the national average.
Supporters of the original proposition promptly gathered 215,787 signatures to repeal SB-1828 and restore the previous income tax structure. That included the 3.5% surcharge for education on top earners voters approved in supporting proposition 208.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper rejected the arguments of the Free Enterprise Club that the proposition was unconstitutional because the state constitution bars citizen referenda on matters that pertain to the “support and maintenance” of government.
The Free Enterprise Club has said it will appeal that decision to the state supreme court. Moreover, a challenge to the legality of petition signatures gathered by the Invest in Education coalition remains in the court. The group gathered 82% more signatures than it needed. However, courts have previously thrown out signature-gathering efforts based on technicalities, including the wording the summary of the measure at the top of the petition signatures.
The US Census Bureau in 2019 concluded Arizona spends about $10,000 per student, compared to a national average of $15,700.
The state’s standardized test scores are slightly below the national average, while its college attendance and graduation rates are well below the state average.
The website Wallethub last year rated Arizona schools 49th nationally, based on dropout rates, test scores, teacher-student ratios, percentage of threatened and injured high school students and rates of school bullying.
US News and World Report rated Arizona schools 46th nationally, based on a list of statistics.
"The new year could bring big changes in state funding for one of the worst-funded public school systems in the nation." Doesn't this belong on the opinion page?
Arizona consistently rates very near the bottom in almost all credible surveys of school Funding per pupil. The statement sound pretty factual to me.
