Judge Williams offers tearful farewell to Navajo County

HOLBROOK — The Navajo County supervisors celebrated a tearful changing of the guard Tuesday, Dec. 10, as judge Steve Williams handed his seat over to Show Low Mayor Daryl Seymore.
The board appointed Seymore to the seat after Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Williams to the Arizona Court of Appeals.
Seymore took the oath of office at the crowded board meeting, but the spotlight remained on Williams – who earned tearful praise from his fellow supervisors.
Williams lauded Seymore as the best possible person to take his seat, given Seymore’s long experience in Show Low – the economic and population center of the District IV seat.
“Mayor Seymore is going to be fantastic in this position,” said Williams. “Few who have come to this board are as ready to hit the ground running.”
An insurance broker, Seymore has served 12 years on the Show Low City Council, including seven years as mayor. He will fill Williams seat through 2020 but has already said he’ll run for the four-year seat when the term ends. He will also continue to serve on his Show Low council seat.
But the day belonged to Williams, at the tail end of a four-hour meeting crowded with big issues and employee recognitions. His family sat in the audience to hear the praise heaped on him by fellow supervisors and administrators.
A video with images of Williams throughout his five years on the board set the tone, with “What a Wonderful World” as the soundtrack.
Board member Jesse Thompson who has served on the Navajo Tribal council said, “he has been a really good friend, someone I describe as having the values of your Hogan level family.”
He said William’s compassion and objectivity make him the ideal choice for the state appeals court. “There is no Republican or Democrat – so it’s good they selected someone like you. Thank you for the way you think.”
Board Chairwoman Dawnafe Whitesinger was so choked up by Williams’ departure she asked County Manager Glenn Kephart to read the letter of recommendation she wrote for Whiting.
She praised his integrity and the respectful way he treats people – as well as his sensitivity to the diverse cultures of Navajo County. “He has taught me over and over again that there are no greater attributes than compassion and regard for our fellow man. I have not met a man as genuine, gracious and humble. It’s a treat to have such a rare person come into your life. I am so grateful.”
Supervisor Lee Jack said “I want to thank his family – his wife, his kids – for being so involved and for giving him to us.”
Williams also had to stop in the course of his goodbye to the board to regain control of his voice.
“The truth is anytime anyone accomplishes anything worthwhile, there are a lot of people who have been involved. My parents are not here, but if I had any good qualities in my youth it is because of them. My wife, Anne is here – if I have refined any of those qualities in my adulthood, it is because of her. She is the best person I know and my favorite person in the whole world. We hit the jackpot with our children – Bo and Gracie and Josh and Olivia.”
He went on to praise his in-laws as well as each member of the board of supervisors, as well as many county staff members.
“And thank you to the people of my district, who took a chance on a middle-aged bald guy.”
And he had to struggle for control as he finished. “And I’m thankful to God – who is the giver of everything good in my good in my life. And I look forward to serving the people of Arizona on the Arizona Court of Appeals. I hope I am more stoic than I am here today.”
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
