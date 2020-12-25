Jupiter-Saturn Conjunction as seen from Pinetop-Lakeside

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Dec. 21 was not only the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, but also the day of the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction called by many the Christmas Star or Star of Bethlehem.
It was viewed after sunset in the southwestern sky, close to the horizon and was seen by many in the White Mountains.
Before dusk, cars were seen positioning themselves around the Pinetop-Lakeside area looking for just the right spot to view the Great Conjunction.
Many of the skywatchers brought binoculars or cellphones and cameras, but most looked to the sky with naked-eye for what they were told would be two bright stars in the sky almost touching.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration advised that unless it was cloudy anyone should be able to see the event with the naked-eye.
NASA stated that this Great Conjunction is the closet these two planets have been in 400 years and will not occur again until 2080.
In explaining the Great Conjunction, NASA.gov states, “In 1610, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei pointed his telescope to the night sky, discovering the four moons of Jupiter — Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.
In that same year, Galileo also discovered a strange oval surrounding Saturn, which later observations determined to be its rings.
These discoveries changed how people understood the far reaches of our solar system. Thirteen years later, in 1623, the solar system’s two giant planets, Jupiter and Saturn, traveled together across the sky.
Jupiter caught up to and passed Saturn, in an astronomical event known as a Great Conjunction.
Flagstaff’s Lowell Observatory, which live-streamed the event, states on its website that a conjunction is when any two astronomical objects appear close together in the sky when observed from Earth, but a Great Conjunction is when the planets Jupiter and Saturn appear closest together in the sky.
In reality, however, they were actually more than 455 million miles apart.
As to the Great Conjunction being called the Christmas Star or Star of Bethlehem, some are saying that it could well have been a Great Conjunction that led the Three Wise Men to the place where Jesus was born.
With this Great Conjunction appearing just before Christmas, some say it is a prophetic sign.
