SNOWFLAKE — Do you know how to make your own glow stick? Is WIFI bad for you? Does temperature affect the strength of a magnet? And, how do you stop a volcanic eruption?
These are some of the questions asked by K-12 students in this year’s Northeastern Arizona Regional Science and Engineering Fair.
There were 124 entries from Navajo County public school students as well as some entries from Concho Elementary students in Apache County and some local homeschool students.
Projects were displayed and judged in the NPC Performing Arts Center in Snowflake.
Northland Pioneer College (NPC), a sponsor of the regional event, handed out over $2,000 worth of awards to student projects. The competition was fierce with multiple judges grading the entries on presentation, testable question, background research, hypothesis, variables, materials used, quantitative data, analysis and conclusions.
“The first place winners in grades 5 — 12 were awarded a $50 cash gift card to assist them with going to the Arizona Science and Engineering Fair scheduled for late March in Phoenix,” says Navajo County Education Specialist Susan Rodriguez. “First place winners in grades 3-4 were given $10 gift cards and $40 scholarships were presented by NPC to all first and second place winners.”
Most of the projects began with the “Testable Question” which the students use to reference a cause and effect relationship and a measurable change.
The questions were written somewhere on each student’s display for the judges to see as they began evaluation of each entry. The students are held to a high level of judging and receive numerical scores in at least nine categories.
Projects in 5-12 are also scored in a 250 word “abstract” which means their project has to “concisely sum up the project explaining the test, the outcome, and the conclusion,” according to the judge scoring sheet.
