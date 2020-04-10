WHITE MOUNTAINS — March 21 was the first day of Spring but it was also the day that Karen Selph and her son and business partner Travis Clark closed Karen’s Cafe after six years of operation.
“We are a casualty of war,” said Karen. “Last March we were excited. We had expanded – took over the other side and things were hopping. We had the most amazing summer of our six years."
“Then came fall, a slow time, winter — all the same, but one thing I noticed when going into January was the posts on Facebook; people were so nasty towards business and people. Customers were short and people were not themselves.”
Talking with other business owners, they had the same feelings. With the cafe lease set to expire at the end of March, and having always signed for three years, Karen and Travis began to wonder if they wanted to do that.
“When everything started really slowing down and the panic came,” said Karen, “coming out of a normal winter, my gut said don’t do it. Had the virus come in April and we had signed the lease, things might be different.”
Karen recalled the summer of 2018 when the fires kept people away from the Mountain. She said the visitors didn’t show up until August and that only gave them three to four weeks of business going into the winter.
“It was like a year and a half of fall, winter and spring and then hoping for a summer,” she lamented, “ and I thought, ‘Do you want to put a band aid on it? I didn’t know.”
She did know that $150 days that it was now more of a luxury for people to eat out. She said the locals were scared and that with the virus if you owned your own building you might be OK, but not when you have to pay rent and make payroll.
“I searched my soul,” said Karen, “and it was not looking too good out there. I did not want to get in debt and I did not want to sign with the unknown out there.”
Taking a trip down memory lane, Karen recalled how she had come to the Mountain in 2011 to visit a friend, loved the area and made the move to the Mountain six months later.
Her first job was at Walmart as a cashier and after experiencing Black Friday, she prayed someone would come through her line and offer her a job. Someone from Summit did and she found they were hiring in dietary. She applied and started immediately, working there for a year and a half. From there she went to Sierra Blanca Rehabilitation where she headed the dietary department. When they experienced a downturn she returned to the hospital, expecting to stay for the next two years but only made it three weeks.
Those three weeks were the longest she has ever known for she and Travis had opened the bakery and she was doing double-duty. She would get up early, go in and bake pies and help Travis open. Then she would head to the hospital, work, go back and bake pies and repeat until the weekend where she spent the whole weekend baking pies.
Those 100 hour weeks were getting the best of her. She asked God to give her enough pie orders that she could quit and her prayers were answered.
“At Walmart I worked six hour days, eight and a half at the hospital and Sierra Blanca, and soon 12 hours at the bakery almost seemed like a holiday. I was always so impressed with nurses who work four 10s or four 12s,” said Karen.
Karen said she and Travis loved the bakery and the people. Each person who came in became more like family, and the family grew.
“I think it was a great place like therapy for everybody. We fed hungry bodies and their souls. We were always there lending an ear,” said Karen. “Countless times people would come in and say ‘I don’t know why I’m here,’ and then tell me their whole life story. God sent them.”
When Karen hurt her arm, she couldn’t lift her arm over the counter and had to have her employees bake the pies. She said she learned something special in that period when several of her customers asked who was baking the pies – they said, ‘it sure isn’t you.’ She explained the situation and they said they could tell there was an ingredient missing - the love.
“All our customers, we love them, and they knew that we put love into everything we did,” said Karen.
On the evening of March 19, snow was predicted for the next day. Karen and Travis discussed that with so few people coming in, if it snowed they would take a snow day.
At 2:30 a.m. it started snowing. Karen was up and began a Facebook post saying they were closed due to the snow. But, she said it was like God took over her hand and she just spilled out all of her feelings and the love and gratitude she and Travis had for all those who had come into their lives and blessed them in more ways than just the business. She announced they were closing.
“I knew we could not survive financially. You can get by but you do not want to work seven days a week again. We will miss everybody,” said Karen. “It is the wisest decision to stay out of debt and move forward. I could hear my father telling me, ‘Do not throw good money after bad.’ We are not running on fear but on common sense. You can always come back at a later date if it is something you want to do.”
Karen and Travis believe they made the right decision. They sold all of their equipment which has given them the money they need to tide them over until they find jobs.
Karen said she has always looked for the adventure. “It’s God plan,” she said. “I feel like everything you go through is a lesson learned. I believe this COVID-19 situation will bring people back together and it is not a bad thing.”
So, what will they do next? They don't know. They are looking for jobs.
And, just like they listened and felt they were directed to close, they believe the right jobs, at the right time, will appear, just like they always have.
