NAVAJO & APACHE COUNTIES — COVID-19 has caused major headaches for county sheriff’s departments, from the need to reduce the jail population to how deputies interact with the public.
The state’s “stay at home” order this week added yet another wrinkle, with deputies and police officers trying to “educate” the public on the new rules.
Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse said the jail population has dwindled to 285, although the jail has a peak capacity of 450.
Gila County has been trying to reduce the jail population by working with judges and the county attorney’s office to get permission to furlough non-violent, low-risk offenders and people awaiting trial. The county’s also asking the towns to avoid booking people into the jail as much as possible until the crisis passes.
In the meantime, dispatchers are screening calls to avoid sending out deputies if a call can be handled by phone or email. Moreover, deputies are asked to maintain “social distancing” as much as possible – including sometimes doing interview on the front porch instead of entering a home.
Clouse said Navajo County has sharply limited visits to the jail, barring volunteers, family, clergy and jail tours. Attorneys can still talk to prisoners in person, but they’ve been urged to handle consultations by phone or email whenever possible. Family and friends can still talk to inmates through a video system.
“Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our jail,” said Clouse. Navajo County as of Thursday had 121 confirmed cases and one death. Most of the Navajo County cases have been reported on the Navajo Reservation, which has its own jail system.
“Out of concern for the spread of COVID-19 and in doing our part to limit the spread of this virus, I feel that it is appropriate to suspend access into our jail facilities for volunteers, clergy visits, educational visits, tours, in person visitation or any other personal contacts outside of jail or medical staff. Currently our jail medical staff is screening all inmates being booked into our jail along with checking on the health of our employees.”
Clouse noted that the jail must always contend with the problems of disease, with people with many health challenges living in close quarters.
“We had issues even before Coronavirus existed,” said Clouse. “The flu, staph infections, all kinds of infectious diseases – so this isn’t new to our jail staff. We’re always doing screening and disinfecting. This is obviously higher risk than normal. This is a setting in which disease or a virus can spread easily.”
He noted that jail staff has stepped up efforts to disinfect the facilities. The jail’s divided into a dozen “pods” for things like eating and exercise. So the jail staff is making sure to keep people from the different pods from mixing and making sure to disinfect thoroughly between pod activities to make sure if an infection does get lose, it won’t spread easily from pod to pod.
Counties have taken several immediate steps to limit traffic through the jails and reduce the number of people held in conditions ideal for the spread of the virus.
In addition, in some counties, the sheriff’s department has gone back to judges and the county attorney’s office to to request the release of as many inmates as possible, so long as the release doesn’t pose a risk to the public. The screening criteria also take into account the health status of the prisoner, since the elderly and people with certain pre-existing conditions are far more likely to develop serious symptoms if they become infected.
The sheriff’s department’s also doing everything it can to protect employees – both from infections they might pick up in the jail and from infections they might bring into the jail from the larger community.
In the meantime, officers will do their best to maintain “social distancing,” even while they’re explaining the “stay at home” rules to people out and about, businesses that remain opening and people gathering in groups in parks and other places
Prisons
Meanwhile, state and federal officials are trying to figure out how to handle the threat of infection in prisons, with their long-term populations.
COVID-19 has already killed at least on federal prisoner. State prison systems have also reported infections.
Democratic members of the Arizona House Judiciary Committee this week urged Arizona Department of Corrections Director David Shinn to take immediate steps to ensure the prisons abide by the federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
“Families of persons incarcerated are reaching out to us – they are afraid for their loved ones in prison,” said Rep. Kirsten Engel (D-Tucson), ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee. “Were the virus to spread within our prisons, it would be a public health disaster. We need immediate confirmation that the Department is following CDC recommendations to prevent transmission of the virus and a plan to furlough elderly and vulnerable prisoners, for their safety and to make space for quarantining others.”
The lawmakers urged the furlough of non-violent inmates, especially those older than 60 at higher risk from the virus.
State prisons house 42,000 inmates and have 9,000 employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.