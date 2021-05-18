LAKESIDE—Convicted child molester Brandon Derek Copeland, 35, of Lakeside was sentenced to 19 years prison on April 27 in the Navajo County Superior Court.
Navajo County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release on May 3 announcing the sentence.
Sheriff David M. Clouse revealed that his office had received a report on August 14, 2020 that a girl under the age of 12 had been touched in her private parts by Copeland. He was charged by direct complaint a few days later, then in September, a grand jury handed up its supervening indictment charging 14 Class 2 and 3 Felonies including four counts of molestation of a child, four counts of kidnapping (retraining someone for a sexual purpose) five counts of sex with a minor and one count of sexual abuse.
He ended up pleading guilty to two amended charges of attempt to commit the molestation of a child and kidnapping. Copeland will serve the 19 years on the kidnapping charge; for the other two he will be on lifetime probation with sex offender terms. According to the plea agreement, he has one prior felony conviction, but there is no record in the State of Arizona about when, where or what that prior felony was. Further, when he was booked on the present charges, he was found to have “contraband” on his person and he was charged for that. The contraband charge and the other 11 charges the grand jury indicted him for in August 2020 were dismissed.
Life-time probation with sex-offender terms is very strict. He must register as a sex offender, provide a DNA sample, have no contact with anyone under the age of 18, not loiter or go near schools and undergo evaluation and therapy including being evaluated by way of a “penile plythsmograph.”
The plythsmograph is a device, a wired sleeve or ring, which is attached to the male member and measures stimulation when the subject is shown an array of sexually stimulating images. It it supposed to identify what images exactly the subject finds stimulating.
Under sentencing laws, Copeland is eligible for a 15% reduction in the prison sentence; that time can be spent while on release and under “community supervision,” it’s called. If Copeland violates his probation, he faces another prison term of between five to 15 years on each of the two charges for which he was placed on probation.
In the press release, Sheriff Clouse stated, “It is a priority of mine to investigate theses cases thoroughly, find those responsible, hold them accountable and ensure the safety of the child/victim. I commend our Detectives and Deputies who work on these cases as they are extremely sensitive and difficult for all those involved. Great work by our Criminal Investigations Unit.”
Copeland will be at least 50 years old upon his release.
