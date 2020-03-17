Kids look up to drone demo at NASA Mini Camp

SHOW LOW — Kids visiting the Show Low Public Library had the opportunity to see a DJI Phantom 4 Pro drone fly above the Show Low Public Library parking lot as part of the library’s NASA Mini Camp curriculum.
City of Show Low Engineering Manager Rob Jones and Engineering Technician Trampuss Johnston brought the drone to the library to share with kids how the city staff use the drone for engineering purposes. They can create aerial surveys, take photos and collect information about the layout of streets and other development projects in the city.
“In addition to survey work, it takes really nice pictures and shows us things in relation to other things that we may not have been able to see from the ground,” explains Jones. “For example, a utility valve cover in the pavement that is 8 inches in diameter can be photographed from 150 feet with clarity.”
Jones and Johnston conducted a live demonstration of the drone in the library parking lot and even took a picture of the kids from the air. They showed how easy the drone is to use and how it can be programmed to perform a variety of tasks.
Show Low Public Library is the only library in Arizona chosen by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for the NASA@ My Library grant.
