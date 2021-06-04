Richard and Doris Klun will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows at 2 p.m. on July 31 at Linden Hills Family Fellowship Church.
Pastor Ken Elliott will officiate.
Richard is originally from New York but moved to California with his parents when he was quite young.
Doris was born and raised in Bussey, Iowa, and after graduating high school, she moved to California. She was working at Burroughs Electronics and when Rick returned home after his tour in Vietnam he also went to work at Burroughs as a senior engineering test tech.
They met, fell in love and married and then moved to Tucson where they lived for 35 years. Rick was an engineer in the Tucson Fire Department. Doris worked at Tucson Medical Center. After retirement they sold their Tucson home and moved to the beautiful Arizona White Mountains, where they had their retirement home built in Show Low (Linden).
Their son, Mark, still lives in Tucson where he was raised. He will be coming to the ceremony to walk his mother down the aisle. Rick’s brother, Vince, and his wife, Shirley, will stand up with them just as they did 50 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.