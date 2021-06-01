The Vernon Elementary School District has announced Chad Knippen as its new superintendent/principal.
Knippen will assume his leadership duties beginning July 1.
Knippen brings with him experience and leadership qualities developed from his 25 years in education.
For 18 years he worked in public education as a teacher and administrator.
For the past seven years he worked overseas as a school administrator. He began his career in public education as an elementary and middle school language arts teacher.
He has also held positions of assistant principal, principal, adjunct college professor and most recently as international school administrator.
Knippen earned his Bachelor of Arts from Prescott College in elementary education, his Master of Arts in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University and a doctorate in philosophy-organizational leadership from Northcentral University in San Diego.
“I am thrilled and honored to be a part of the VSD staff and Vernon community. I find great fulfillment in working with teams of skilled and motivated individuals who work extremely hard to meet the academic and social-emotional needs of students. I know I am joining a group of educators that not only want to continue the excellence that is Vernon, but also want to grow and improve for the students and families we serve,” Knippen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.