Krigbaum attends Arizona Trails Summit

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – The third annual Summit for Arizona Trails was held in Cottonwood on May 6-7 for the purpose of bringing Arizona’s trail community together to share resources and knowledge that benefit all trail users and communities.
TRACKS Vice President Lynn Krigbaum attended.
The inaugural Summit in 2000 was attended by over 100 members of the trails community.
Due to the pandemic the group chose to convene online during 2021 but organized this third Summit as an in person event.
Krigbaum reported in the TRACKS June newsletter that nearly 100 people from around the state were in attendance this year representing agencies such as the Arizona Office of Tourism, Arizona State Parks, Arizona Game & Fish, US Forest Service and The Arizona Trail.
There were also several people from Southwest Decision Resources of Tucson who is currently working with TRACKS President Nick Lund on Eastern Arizona Trail Cooperative (EATC) to develop a master plan for the USFS in the White Mountain Region.
Krigbaum participated in at least seven roundtable discussion groups on the topics of grants, planning and sustainability, trail design, user impacts and volunteer engagement.
“E-bikes and OHV (Off-Highway Vehicles) were lively topics for discussion,” stated Krigbaum.
“Even though the White Mountain Trail System is non-motorized, we may be able to designate one trail on the Lakeside District as open to e-bikes.”
In one of the presentations Krigbaum learned about an Arizona Birding Trail and there was a discussion regarding The Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Trail Project which included photos of the park, along with an update of its development.
Krigbaum managed to even get in a short hike following the Friday session.
“Cottonwood has grown so much since I was last there. The wash areas in between developments and the Blowout Trail is a delightful use of a dry wash filled with Mesquite trees.
“The lovely sounds of quail and doves as a gentle breeze wafted through the green space made a perfect change from the conference. I startled three javelina which completed the day,” stated Krigbaum.
She also learned that as a result of previous Summits, there will likely be a state Office of Outdoor Recreation and that several cities and towns and counties currently have people in charge of recreation.
A number of the people at the Summit were familiar with the White Mountain Trail System and shared which ones they most appreciated.
Many also took the White Mountain Trail System maps Krigbaum brought to share and were very impressed with the Emergency Responder trail marker diamonds which are specially coded markers that TRACKS volunteers placed every quarter mile in case a trail user might need to call 911.
The markers reduce the time it takes to locate someone on the trail.
Krigbaum was the only attendee from Navajo County, is also a council member for the town of Pinetop-Lakeside and is the committee representative for TRACKS for the town.
“They [the Summit for Arizona Trails] are young and full of ideas, but they appreciated the work which others, like TRACKS, have done in the past,” stated Krigbaum.
TRACKS is a volunteer group dedicated to using, promoting, preserving, and protecting multi-use trails in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests of northeast Arizona.
It is authorized by the US Forest Service to support and assist the development, maintenance, and improvement of non-motorized trails and to provide a resource for education, communication, and social interaction designed to enhance the enjoyment of outdoor experiences on the trails.
Information about TRACKS can be found at https://trackswhitemountains.org.
