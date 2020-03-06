NAVAJO COUNTY — A highly volatile situation on I-40 occured in the early morning hours of Feb. 28. It involved a police pursuit of “heavily armed” murder suspects who fired on Arizona State Troopers after coming into the state from New Mexico.
A man and a woman, Andrew N. White and a Erica Ashley Hall, were taken into custody by Arizona Department of Public Safety and are facing multiple felony charges related to the pursuit in Arizona, and charges in other states.
In Arizona they are charged with unlawful flight from law enforcement, endangerment, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons, drive-by shooting (at law enforcement), auto theft , property theft and being fugitives from justice. They are also facing murder charges out of Los Angeles and felony charges out of New Mexico associated with the New Mexico pursuit into Arizona.
No one was injured in the incident.
Both White and Hall are jailed with $3.1 million in bail, each.
A press release from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) stated that White and Hall are wanted in connection with a Feb. 9 murder.
Gallup, New Mexico Police Public Information Officer, Capt. Erin Toadlena-Pablo said they were contacted by the LAPD on Feb. 27 asking, Gallup PD to be on the look-out for White and Hall who the LAPD believed could be in Gallup.
“It was just good investigative skills that allowed our agents to locate the suspects,” Toadlena-Pablo said adding that when officers located White and Hall (driver) in the stolen white Ram pickup, they tried to pull them over, but the couple fled and the chase was on.
“When our officers got to the 16-mile marker on I-40 (near the Gallup city limits) westbound into Arizona, that is when we backed off and New Mexico State Police kept going,” Toadlena-Pablo said.
“At the City of Gallup limits, New Mexico State Police officers and McKinley County Sheriff’s deputies continued to pursue the suspects,” Toadlena-Pablo said in a press release.
Another press release, this one from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), stated that at that time, DPS troopers were requested to help NMSP troopers apprehend the two suspects who were about to enter Arizona westbound on I-40 in the stolen Dodge pickup.
Before the suspects made their way across the border into Arizona, New Mexico State Police Officer Dusty Francisco said one of their officers deployed stop spikes at the Gallup Port of Entry deflating all four tires on the pickup. The fleeing suspects continued on, running on the rims of the flat tires as Arizona troopers and other law enforcement took over the pursuit.
“We backed off at that point,” Francisco said, adding that no NMSP officers were injured in their part of the pursuit.
He said that during their part of the pursuit, they were not fired upon by the fleeing suspects.
That was not the case once the suspects entered Arizona.
“Due to the immediate danger the suspects displayed, additional troopers deployed ahead of the suspects and returned fire,” the DPS press release stated.
The returning fire from DPS troopers reportedly disabled the truck, causing the suspects to stop, at which time they were taken into custody to be held in cooperation with the Los Angeles Police Department.
During the pursuit and for a time afterward, I-40 was shut down. One lane was opened in late morning, after the two suspects were taken into custody.
“Our state troopers should be commended for their fast-thinking and bravery in stopping a lethal threat that entered into our state,” said Lt. Colonel Heston Silbert, Deputy Director of AZDPS.
A check of the inmate Roster at the Apache County Jail in St. Johns Tuesday, March 3 showed White and Hall still in custody.
