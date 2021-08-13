The inaugural Ladies Choice Truck Event will be held on Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sponsored by Rhinehart Oil, the show will take place at the Old Bradco Fuel Stop in Springerville.
Featuring different categories, big rigs and pick-up trucks will be viewed from Alpine and the Valley. Prizes will be awarded by lady judges in three separate events.
Trophies and prizes will be awarded for best interior, best paint job, and lady’s favorite. The intention of the event is the celebrate the truck driving community and bring the people of Apache County a chance to “come show your truck off and B.S. a little” according to event manager Kip Holliday.
Approximately 25 trucks will be lined up and shown off in this community celebration. Food and drinks will be available, provided by different local vendors. Come join the community of Springerville and kick back and enjoy some beautiful big rigs and trucks.
If you have any questions feel free to contact Kip Holliday at 928-300-3155.
