LAKESIDE — Shane Michael Badding was sentenced to six years in prison after a hearing in the Navajo County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Badding was charged in three separate cases, including aggravated assault by pointing what turned out to be an airgun at a grandmother and two deputy sheriffs on June 25, 2020. Another file alleged that Badding had threatened to stab in the leg a good Samaritan who had driven Badding to Flagstaff for a medical appointment in March, 2020. The third set of charges included five felony counts alleging that Badding stole a neighbor’s boat and sold it in approximately November 2019.
After he pointed the rifle at a grandmother in her car and at two deputies, one deputy shot him in the leg and Badding was taken to the Valley for treatment. He appeared in court using a walker.
The knife and the boat
The sentencing was set for 11 a.m. on May 28 in the courtroom of Judge Ralph Hatch. The state was represented by Deputy County Attorney Blaine C. Rhoton; Badding’s retained attorney Eduardo H. Coronado of Lakeside appeared at the defense table. With regard to the stabbing threat, the parties agreed that Badding would plead to one charge of disorderly conduct, a Class 6 Felony, and receive a probation term of three years. The stolen boat case was dismissed with the consent of the victim who not only wrote a letter to the court in Badding’s favor, but actually showed up in person for the sentencing and addressed the judge in open court in support of Badding. Although that case was dismissed, Badding still must pay $5,000 to that victim.
The three assault charges
But the plea agreement gave the court broad leeway in its range of sentence for the three aggravated assault charges against the grandmother and two deputies. Badding was eligible for probation but also faced a prison term from between two and 8.75 years. The “presumptive sentence” as the law calls it, is 3.75 years for each charge; the probation department wrote a presentence report to help the judge decide the sentence, and recommended five years in prison. And so began the presentations and arguments by each side.
The state’s case
Rhoton went first. He played for the court a DVD of one deputy’s body cam and an audio record of an interview with the deputy who did the shooting. A male and female deputy had responded to Badding’s home after it was reported that he had let loose a dog or dogs on children. After that, the children’s grandmother drove her car into Badding’s driveway to talk with him about the incident and Badding pointed a rifle at her.
The footage of the body cam was harrowing. At least 30 times the deputies screamed at Badding to “put the gun down!” and that the deputies wanted to talk with Badding, and that “We don’t want this to end badly,” pleaded the deputies. In response, Badding is heard to shout back repeatedly, “(Explicative) you! Get the (expletive) outta here! This is Arizona and I’m on my own property!” At one point, Badding assumed what the deputy described as a crouching, possibly shooting posture, and the deputy saw a reflection from the rifle’s scope. The rifle was pointed at the deputies. A shot rang out and the deputies were heard to shout “He’s on the porch, he’s down! Shots fired!”
The defense
When it was the defense’s turn, defense counsel Coronado told the court that Badding accepted responsibility for his unacceptable behavior. Coronado said that there are things the court should know about that were not captured on the body cam. First, that Badding suffers from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and that he allegedly excessively drinks, that he had been drinking that night. The defense attorney said that the dogs were not at large, rather on a long leash that had gotten tangled when the dogs got “all riled up” after being teased by neighbor kids which was an on-going problem. Badding himself told the judge that kids would shoot air-soft pellets at the dogs and one dog may have gotten loose that night as Badding tried to untangle the long leash.
Also, that high anxiety, paranoid episodes are triggered in Badding by certain events which is part of his disorder. Coronado told the court that in November 2019, armed deputies showed up at Badding’s home to arrest him for the boat theft, entered his home without a warrant, handcuffed him, put him in the back of a patrol car for an hour before they freed him and left. Badding, the attorney said, is suing the sheriff in federal court for violating his Fourth Amendment Constitutional right against unlawful search and seizure.
Judge Hatch focused on the past life events that caused the PSTD in Badding. Was the warrantless boat theft arrest the start of Badding’s problem in that regard? It seemed to take forever for the judge to get a clear answer. Badding said that his disorder arose while he was in prison years ago and witnessing fights and riots there. The plea agreement references a prior felony conviction in 1993 in “Waukesha County,” but does not identify the charge. It is unknown if Badding was in prison in connection with that conviction.
For his part, Badding repeated his claim that his actions were influenced by his PTSD and that he has received treatment for that and for alcoholism as well. He said he needs back surgery and rehab after that. With regard to that night, Badding claimed that he was blinded by flood lights aimed at him by the deputies on June 25, that the deputies had not turned on their vehicles’ emergency lights, that anyone can claim they are officers but just because the deputies said they were didn’t make it true. That Badding looked through the scope of the rifle to see better that night, that he’s lost his home, possessions and dogs over this, that he has already spent almost one year in the county jail, that a prison sentence for him would do neither he nor the community any good and that he wanted the chance to prove his recovery to the court. Finally that he deserves the chance at probation because Judge Hatch “can send me to prison anytime” during the probationary period.
“Lucky” Badding
sentenced
“You’re going to prison,” Hatch stated to Badding. But before he got to the number of years, Hatch wanted to know the details about the knife incident in March 2020. The attorneys said that a kindly friend drove Badding to Flagstaff and on the way back, Badding was very drunk, brandished a knife and threatened to stab the lady in the leg. Badding said he had no memory of the incident. Hatch said that the court would follow the agreement on that charge, a probation deal, but that Badding was “lucky” to have gotten that resolution.
Finally, the judge told Badding that he was “lucky to be alive” considering the way-elevated situation that night, and that it could very well have ended differently, like many police shootings do. Hatch observed that pointing a rifle at a “little old grandmother” and deputy sheriffs who were just doing their job were actions worthy of a term of years in prison. It was mentioned by both attorneys and the judge that officers do not have to wait around to find out if a scoped rifle pointed at them is really a firearm. Finally, Hatch remarked that Badding was lucky as well that he received six years, that it could have been “a lot, lot worse.” In the end, the court and the parties exchanged thank yous and best wishes and Badding was led away with his walker by an armed detention officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.